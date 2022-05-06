SUCCESS STORY: Where are they now? /Michael Hearn, 58, of Sandy Springs

Change in eating habits: “I eat smaller portions but more often, focusing on protein and avoiding foods like sodas, snacks and bread,” Hearn said.

Michael’s how-tos:

1. “To accept that a major lifestyle change was needed — not a temporary fix, but a permanent adjustment to habits that I had practiced for years.”

2. “Seek out the best medical advice on the options available. I was blessed with an excellent set of doctors who were clear up front that bariatric surgery was not a miracle cure, just an enabler.”

3. “Be patient and stay focused on the long-term goal. This does not happen overnight, and there were extended periods where my weight loss would slow or stop, creating frustration and doubt. Doing the right things always kept me in the right direction.”

Exercise routine: “Several months after my surgery, I was profoundly motivated by a documentary about ultramarathons — it took over a year of training, but I completed my first half-marathon in mid-2021,” Hearn said.

Biggest challenge: “I always found getting started was easy — there was always short-term enthusiasm for a diet. ... But it was a mirage because the real issue was understanding why I could never keep the weight off. I had always viewed it as a sprint, after which I could just settle back into my bad habits,” Hearn said. “Good health is a marathon with no finish line.”

Michael’s top tips:

1. “Set realistic expectations. ... If your strategy is to go fast, cheap and lazy, you will fail.”

2. “Surround yourself with people who share your renewed goals toward fitness and health — there are a lot of well-intentioned enablers in the world who will only slow or stop your progress.”

3. “Don’t worry about a weight number on a scale. Instead, focus on things that actually mean something in your life, such as clothes you can now wear ... things you can enjoy doing that were either difficult or impossible before.”

How has life changed: “I am thankful that God provided me with an opportunity to make a meaningful change in my life while I still could,” Hearn said. “... In April 2022, I was able to complete a half-marathon at Notre Dame with my daughter and will be in another half this fall in the Cascades with my son. I can actually be a part of their active lives and be a positive role model for them instead of a chronically overweight person filled with good intentions.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.