SUCCESS STORY: Where are they now?/ Anessia Foley, 46, of Marietta: ‘Make your goal a priority in your life’

How she maintains changes in her health habits: “When I reached my original goal in 2014, I was not exercising and had practically no muscle mass,” Foley said. “Since that time, I have added weight training, cardio and yoga to my normal wellness routine. I am still within a healthy weight and exponentially stronger.”

Anessia’s how-tos: Here are the steps of how Foley achieved her change:

1. “Commit wholeheartedly.”

2. “Get a coach.”

3. “Make your goal a priority in your life.”

Exercise routine: “I currently teach one to three classes a week,” Foley said. “Every week I teach at least one Sparkle Wellness fitness class over Zoom. I also teach private classes and occasionally teach the Monday afternoon free community class at Peach Out Power Yoga (peachoutpoweryoga.com), where I received my 200-hour yoga certification.”

Biggest challenge: “There were a lot of challenges,” Foley said. “Yoga training is expensive. It means 25-hour chunks of time over three days, which is eight times away from your family. And the training is not only physically, but mentally and emotionally exhausting. But I think the biggest challenge has been having faith in myself. It is a hard balance to put yourself in a position to guide other people and maintain your humility.”

Anessia’s three top tips:

1. “Embrace the idea that you can do what you dream of.”

2. “Get the tools you need to reach your goal.”

3. “Join a group or community with similar goals for support.”

How her life has changed: “I am launching an app, the My Yoga Toolkit app (myyogatoolkit.com) with the six-week Build Your Bliss Challenge, a 30 minutes-per-day yoga practice designed for all body types,” Foley said. Her tribe supported her new vibe. “My Sparkle group members have been so supportive,” she said. “They showed up to support me when I taught my first yoga class. My biggest change has been the way I look at the world. ... It helps you see the small changes in yourself and in others. And it helps you to see that no matter how small a victory is, it is still a victory.”

