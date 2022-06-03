SUCCESS STORY / Traci Newman, 56, of Marietta

Traci’s list of 5 things: “Emotional eating is real... it soothes you because you can eat, it’s immediate and you feel better. Then later, you feel guilt and shame. I wrote down things I could do to distract me from emotional eating”:

1. Pray

2. Take a bath

3. Call a friend

4. Go for a walk

5. Listen to some uplifting music

Exercise routine: She walks her dog for 20 minutes every morning, walks again during her lunch break at work and does strength training regularly.

Biggest challenge: “I think the biggest challenge is just to stay consistent ... every day tracking my food, meal prepping and planning,” Newman said. “If we get in a bind and I haven’t made it to the grocery store, I make an omelet with spinach, cheese and mushrooms — it’s fast and easy.”

Traci’s top tips:

1. Start with your brain: “Your brain is so important in this whole process — have a positive mindset.”

2. Long-term lifestyle: “You have to have something that is going to work for your lifestyle long-term.”

3. Nonfood rewards: “Rewards are typically food-based. Instead, reward yourself with getting a massage, getting a new outfit or visiting a museum — whatever makes you happy besides food. Instead of defaulting to going out to eat with friends, we meet at the river now. When you walk with people, you actually have better conversations.”

4. Excitement for the journey: “Always be trying new things. I’ve tried Pilates. We tried Top Golf one night, rowing, kayaking — it brings more excitement to the journey.”

How has her life changed? “I am getting results and I didn’t do anything drastic,” Newman said. “Losing weight and keeping it off is hard, you’re fighting against things. Our society is geared to sit. You sit in your car, you sit at work and you get home and you sit in front of the TV. ... Pick your hard — it’s hard to live in a body that’s overweight and has diabetes, it’s hard to live with a body that is healthy and making good choices, and it’s hard to change.”

