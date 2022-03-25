SUCCESS STORY / Tangela Parker, 44, of Sandy Springs

Tangela’s how-tos:

1. Kicked off keto: “I removed all the processed foods from the pantry and refrigerator and replaced them with fresh items in preparation to kick off a keto eating plan.”

2. Meditation moments: “I started daily meditation and prayer to mentally prepare for the lifestyle change.”

3. Commitment: “I committed to 30 minutes of physical activity, four times per week.”

Exercise routine: “I currently run, hike, spin/Peloton or weight-train six days a week,” Parker said.

Biggest challenge: “Staying committed to consistently eating healthy is an ongoing challenge,” Parker said. “Typically, during stressful times, I gravitate toward overeating. I had to retrain my mind to focus on physical activity to combat stress. Hiking the various Chattahoochee trails throughout the city was essential to kick-starting my journey. Another challenge was understanding mentally that I didn’t gain the weight overnight and realistically I was not going to lose it in that manner either. Allowing myself grace during the process was pivotal in my success.”

Tangela’s top tips:

1. “Be patient and kind to yourself.”

2. “Research various eating and workout plans based on your needs and lifestyle.”

3. “Don’t compare yourself to others. What makes us special is that we are all uniquely special and on our own journeys — it is counterproductive to compare your Chapter 1 to another person’s Chapter 45.”

How her life has changed: “I am more intentional with my efforts and interactions with people,” Parker said. “Losing weight is a monumental task, but losing weight during a global pandemic is really challenging. It forced me to find alternate ways to get physical and cultivated my love for hiking. I pay more attention to what I eat, portion sizes and caloric intake. My mental clarity has improved tremendously, and I have developed a deeper passion for helping people get healthier. I must remind myself that my journey is uniquely my own and there will be times that I am discouraged, frustrated and unsettled, but ultimately allowing myself grace provides the peace I need to continue on my journey.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.