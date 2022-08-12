BreakingNews
SUCCESS STORY / Marilyn Dryden, 69, of Acworth

The photo on the left of Marilyn Dryden was taken in February 2021, the same month she began changing what she ate and embarked on an exercise program. The photo of her on the right was taken this month. (Photos contributed by Marilyn Dryden).

By Michelle Brooks, For the AJC
24 minutes ago
‘For some reason, I had made up my mind, and I succeeded for the first time in a long time.’

When she started: “I began the program in early February 2021,” Marilyn Dryden said. “I reached my goal in June 2021.”

Age: 69

Personal life: “I am a retired educational administrator,” Dryden said. “I retired in 2017 after 40 years.” She lives in Acworth.

The lifestyle change: “In January of 2021, after the horrible COVID year, and after I had a hip replacement earlier that previous year, I looked at the scales and I was heavier than I had been in a while,” Dryden said. “I retired in 2017 after 40 years — I think that is when the weight began slipping upward. I have battled weight my whole life, though. I did some research and actually saw something in the paper about the LockedIN Wellness group (https://www.lockedinwellness.com/). I decided to give it a try. Early February I had my first appointment with Nancy Masoud, a metabolic specialist.

Change in eating habits: “My biggest changes were related to junk food. I loved chips and cookies. I would eat aimlessly without even thinking,” Dryden said. “With the new diet, I had a prescribed list of foods I could have. I stuck to those lists, and soon my cravings seemed to be less. I began cooking more. I looked for vegetables that were on the list. When I would visit friends, I would take my food with me when I could. For some reason, I had made up my mind, and I succeeded for the first time in a long time.”

Marilyn’s steps to change:

1. Making the decision: “The first step was making the decision to join the LockedIN Wellness group.”

2. Drop the junk: “The second step would have to be clearing all the junk food out of my home.”

3. Start cooking: “I had to start cooking, which I didn’t do a lot of. I had my list, my scales to weigh the portions, and I kept a daily log of my food. ... I kept trying and eventually the weight would continue coming off of me.”

Exercise routine: “I go to the gym three times each week,” Dryden said. “I used my benefits with a program called Silver Sneakers to join the gym. My health insurance pays for the membership, but I then hired a personal trainer. One day we do upper body, the next is lower body, and the third day is a combination. We use free weights but also the machines. Then we do core exercises every session. Then he does a 10-minute stretch of all muscle groups — that part is wonderful.”

Biggest challenge: “Maintenance went fairly well. I kept the weight off for several months. Then I went through some personal problems, and my emotional eating habits kicked in,” Dryden said. “I finally caught myself about December. I was 10 pounds heavier, but once again I decided to do better. Over the next six or seven months, I started going to the gym and went back to my healthier eating habits.”

Marilyn’s top tips:

1. Do some self-talk: “Clarify your goals to yourself.”

2. Set a 30-day challenge: “Promise yourself you won’t cheat at all for 30 days.”

3. Stick to a plan: After completing the 30-day challenge, “by then, you can start to see some results which will help you stick to a plan.”

How has her life changed: “I haven’t been at this weight since my teens. I’m just trying to maintain now. I don’t want to lose any more, but I do want to continue going to the gym and continue eating the healthier foods I’ve come to enjoy,” Dryden said. “I feel better than I have in a long time. I’m walking more. I’m enjoying the gym. My body does not hurt as much. I think the diet is designed to help with inflammation and pain. It did for me.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.

