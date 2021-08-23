SUCCESS STORY / Margaret Brown, 46: Food intolerances were hurting her health

Changing health habits: When Brown discovered she had food intolerances, she eliminated them from her diet and noticed significant change within two days. “I had been suffering for years with this joint pain, if I was sitting down, when I went to put weight on it, it was excruciating. ... I was already limping along, plus I started from one to two Tylenol per day to 10.” When she saw a co-worker was looking healthier, she found the courage one day to ask her about it. “She said to me, ‘I got my gut checked.’ ‘Tell me more,’ I said, and she told me how she went to see this lady who did food sensitivity testing. I asked her how she felt, and she said she felt amazing. ... I thought I’d go get this gut check.”

Making the change: “In January 2020, I went to see Nancy Masoud, a metabolic specialist at LockedIN Wellness (www.lockedinwellness.com) who did a cheek swab and took a few clips of hair. When the results came back, I was stunned. A lot of the stuff I was sensitive to, like chicken and coffee, was stuff I was eating all the time. I started an elimination diet. ... I thought how bad can it be? Within two days of the elimination diet I immediately felt the knee pain go away. ... I changed the way that I ate for pain relief; the weight has come off (55 pounds) as a byproduct.”