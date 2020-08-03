SUCCESS STORY / LaKiia Roper, 38: From 282 pounds to 179 pounds

How long she’s kept it off: She started in April 2018 and reached her current weight in July.

Personal life: “I’m a Realtor and board-certified credit repair specialist (worthingrealty.com, anewcreditgroup.com) living in the Ellenwood area with my husband of almost five years,” Roper said.

Turning point: “Looking at the scale and seeing the number 282 pounds really made something click in my head,” Roper said. “I’m only 5 feet tall and weighed almost 300 pounds. I knew I had to do something before my weight took me to an early grave. I’d tried so many times to lose weight, it seems like that was what my whole adult life was about — losing weight. I tried Casi’s Straight Military Style Bootcamp and I was hooked.” In April 2019, after starting the program, she had a vertical sleeve gastrectomy.

Diet plan: Breakfast is oatmeal with egg whites or a protein shake. Lunch and dinner are vegetables with chicken or fish.

Exercise routine: “I joined Casi’s bootcamp before having my weight-loss surgery and I’ve continued after,” Roper said. “I’m not very fond of exercising, but she keeps it interesting and very challenging. She incorporates step aerobics, line dancing, kickboxing, old-fashioned calisthenics and weights to switch it up and make sure your body is never used to the same routine. I work out four to five days a week.”

Biggest challenge: “My husband and I like to vacation often and try new foods and cuisines,” Roper said. “It’s easy to fall into old habits and I’ve had some slip-ups along the way, but I often tell myself that I can still enjoy eating out but I must do it more responsibly. ... Take it day by day and don’t have an all-or-nothing approach — that’s where I’ve messed up so many times. It’s OK if you mess up, just get back on track quickly and don’t let that derail your progress.”

How life has changed: “My quality of life has changed drastically,” Roper aid. “I’m no longer uncomfortable all the time, and I can tie my shoe without being winded. I feel a lot more confident, and I can move around a lot easier. I’m looking forward to amusement parks and doing lots of shopping.” She looks forward to running with her marathoner hubby: “I never imagined I’d be able to run with him, and to see it come to fruition is amazing.”

