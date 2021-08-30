SUCCESS STORY / Kathryn LaTour, 80: She got up, got moving and now does 80 squats at 80.

I started eating healthy: “I started incorporating lots of vegetable and fruits into my diet. ... I don’t dislike fruits and vegetables — I was just lazy and wasn’t eating them.” I got out of the recliner: “I now belong to a gym.” She works out three times weekly walking the indoor track, using a treadmill or a stationary bicycle. Once a week she does personal training with Harb where she completes 80 squats in increments of 20. “If you’re doing squats, it works your core because you have to hold it in.” I increased my self-esteem: “The more successful I was the more motivated I was. I was feeling pretty proud of myself. Actually, that is the greatest benefit to the whole thing ― yes, I feel healthier, but I love myself now, even though I am not quite finished. If you love yourself, you love the world.”

Biggest challenge: “The temptations are greater now. My social life has picked up a great deal. I’ve done some traveling. ... When I don’t want to go to the gym, I say to myself, ‘You’ve got to get up!’ If you’re going to progress — you’ve got to do the work.”

Biggest change: “I love life. ... I am more energetic. ... I get off that treadmill and I think you should have done this 40 years ago, but I didn’t ― I’m doing it now and that’s good.”

Kathryn’s top tips:

Stay focused on the want: “You’ve got to really want it for yourself. You’ve got to stay focused on that want. ... I’ve lost weight at least a thousand times. ... Now, I work at it.”

Get a coach: "I decided I was going to spend the money on it. During the lockdown, I couldn't spend any money anyway, might as well spend it on this."

“I decided I was going to spend the money on it. During the lockdown, I couldn’t spend any money anyway, might as well spend it on this.” Book your motivation: “I booked a trip to Europe for next year. It’s going to be a lot of walking. That was another of my reminders when I wanted to be lazy.”

