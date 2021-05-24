SUCCESS STORY / Karen Rhodes, 67: From 190 pounds to 154 pounds

How long she’s kept it off: Started in July and reached her current weight in May.

Personal life: “I retired from working in nonprofits,” said Rhodes, who lives in Roswell. “I just graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in philosophy. I enjoyed going to Georgia State, it was so diverse and I met people from all over the world. ... I graduated summa cum laude. It was a lot of fun going back to school. ... I’ve been married 47 years, with three married children and several grandchildren.”

Turning point: “I started with Sparkle Wellness in July 2020. I have known Jacynta Harb, wellness coach and owner, for a long time. I kept thinking I can do this myself. I’m smart, I know how to eat, I just need to be more disciplined, but I kept gaining weight. ... I feel like I reached a point,” Rhodes said. “What’s good with Jacynta, she kind of comes to where you are and kind of weans you from it to healthy. She told me to track for a week or two and then we’ll talk. Then we went to eliminating foods that she thought were probably triggering weight gain. She coaches you about what you might be struggling with because it’s not just about what you eat. She coaches you through stress eating, anxiety eating, she educates you on healthy foods — it was a process of learning.”

Diet plan: “It’s definitely more than calories in/calories out,” Rhodes said. “... I found out my body doesn’t do well with wheats and grains. Whenever I would eat them, I would gain weight. I found out milk products were not the best thing for me either.” Breakfast is an omelet, lunch and dinner are protein with vegetables.

Exercise routine: “Stretching, yoga-type stuff, then I do arm weights and a lot of walking,” Rhodes said. She walks three miles daily.

Biggest challenge: “Sugar in general — it’s in everything, and you don’t realize you’re addicted to sugar,” Rhodes said “... I’ve eliminated ice cream all together.” She now reaches for fresh fruit.

How life has changed: “It is so much easier to get down on the floor with my grandchildren. I can run around with my grandchildren in the yard. I’ve had to buy a whole new wardrobe. I just feel healthier,” Rhodes said “... It is really hard to finally make that step, I put it off for so long.”

Seeking Stories: Have you tried one of the fitness/wellness programs and products that seem to fill social media feeds? For an upcoming story, we’re looking for people in metro Atlanta who have tried any of these programs: V Shred, Metabolic Renewal, DB Method machine, Hyperbolic Stretching, iFit, or any other wellness/fitness program found through social media advertising. If you’d like to share your experience, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks at ajcsuccesstories@gmail.com.