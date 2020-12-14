SUCCESS STORY / Jerry Provin, 51, From: 198 pounds to 155 pounds

How long he’s kept it off: He started in March 2020 and reached his goal in June 2020.

Personal life: “My partner, Scott, and I have been together since 1993 and were married in 2004. We enjoy … spoiling our fur babies, Patrice and Stinky, our cats, and Frankie, our dog. I work as an audit manager for a multinational company supporting several international operations,” said Provin, who lives in Decatur. Editor’s Note: Scott Provin-Wylie was featured in Success Story last week.

Turning point: “It was after an illness in October 2019,” Provin said. “We have tried several times in the past with very little success. We had heard about the LockedIN Wellness program (www.lockedinwellness.com) from colleagues. After meeting with metabolic specialist Nancy Masoud, we felt comfortable with the program and decided to sign up. In addition to the home gym equipment … we have gone through several how-to DVDs including … 90-Day Beachbody, and INSANITY. LockedIN helped us really understand our metabolism and how our bodies processed the foods we were eating.”

Diet plan: Provin has scrambled eggs and chicken sausage for breakfast. Lunch and dinner are 7 to 8 ounces of protein and 1.5 cups of vegetables.

Exercise routine: Provin admits that neither he nor his partner, Scott, are exercise buffs. “We both get bored halfway through any exercise routines or could come up with 100 reasons why not to go to the gym,” Provin said. Now, they are walking twice a day, getting up to 5 to 8 miles daily.

Biggest challenge: For both Provin and his partner, the biggest challenge was changing bad habits. Eliminating foods they once enjoyed but learned were causing food sensitivities was also challenging. “After reaching our goals, we both realized we were better off without some of them,” Provin said.

How life has changed: “The physical transformation has had a positive effect on our confidence levels, especially when we can buy regular-sized clothes. … From a health perspective, our doctor has adjusted or eliminated several of our medications and our blood work continues to improve,” Provin said. “This was not a diet program; it truly was a lifestyle change. We learned not only how to eat better, but what to eat.”

