SUCCESS STORY / Heath Hinton, 48, of Ellijay

Coach Hinton’s how-tos:

1. Weigh every day: “I started weighing myself every morning first thing when I woke up. I recorded each day’s weight in Google Sheets and kept a running table that I would regularly graph to see progress monthly.”

2. A doable plan: “I walked 4 miles on a round trip near my house every third or every other day for the first couple of weeks. I then added a simple bench press and squats in my basement.”

3. Work up to more: “I began running on the track ... at first, right in front of the soccer team’s practicing. I could barely do anything. Before their season was complete, I was running miles and soon worked up to 2, 3, 4 and even 5 miles.”

Exercise routine: “I try to run every other or every third day,” Hinton said. “I try to lift weights and walk in between runs.”

Biggest challenge: “I was desperate to get started when I gained some time each day after the football season ended,” Hinton said. “Now, I am able to keep some of the work going and my weight from increasing much during this new season, but I have to run from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. twice a week after work and practice, and before heading home.”

Coach Hinton’s top tips:

1. More good, less bad: “Eat and drink more of the good and less of the bad was my basic nutrition plan.”

2. Exercise routine: “If possible, include some kind of pure cardio, some weightlifting and some interval training in your exercise routine. These can be done in many ways and at many intensity levels.”

3. Focus on health: “Try to focus on just being healthier, more active and happier doing whatever you are doing.”

How has his life changed: “I am amazed at how much I have enjoyed the process and look forward to new challenges,” Hinton said. “I plan to try a weightlifting competition eventually, a couple of obstacle course races and maybe a 10K soon. I am happier and probably nicer, although you would have to ask others about that. I sleep better and wake up better. I rarely watch TV, and I rarely lack energy for activities. I have more confidence in being able to try new things in general.”

