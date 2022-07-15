SUCCESS STORY / Hays Harper, 75, of Covington

Hays’ how-tos:

1. Keep busy: “I have a little shop in the back, and I tinker around with stuff and try to keep as busy as I can. Just something to keep me busy from sitting around doing nothing.”

2. Keeping it off: “The journey doesn’t end when you reach your goal. That’s when it gets really hard.”

3. Make the commitment: “You have to make the commitment to do it. Until you make that commitment, you’re never going to get there.”

Exercise routine: “I walk every day with my dog if the weather is reasonable,” Harper said. “I do some exercise at the house. I found that when I’m sitting around watching TV, when the commercials come on if you get up and march in place you get 4.5 minutes of commercials. You can do simple things like that.”

Biggest challenge: “The biggest challenge now is once I got it off,” Harper said.

Hays’ top tips:

1. Take half to go: “When we go to a restaurant, we’ll order a to-go box and put half of it for a meal later right away.”

2. Cut back on the sugar: “You’d be surprised how your taste buds taste more of the salt and sugar once you get off of it for a while.”

3. Nibbling is dangerous: “Stay busy — don’t just hang around doing nothing, that makes you want to nibble. Nibbling is dangerous.”

How has your life changed? “I sleep better. When I go to bed at night, I’m gone until the next morning. I feel better when I get up. I have arthritis, but it doesn’t bother me nearly as badly. I can move around with the doggie a little better. I just feel healthier,” Harper said. “I am an old man, but I don’t feel old much of the time.” In May, Harper was crowned the TOPS Club Inc. Georgia King. “Everybody at TOPS celebrates the fact you made it and helps you stay there,” he said. “I would just say anybody out there that has the weight problem, I would recommend this to check it out and see if it will work for you.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.