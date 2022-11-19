ajc logo
X

SUCCESS STORY / Farhat Ahmad, 47: From 550 pounds to 285 pounds

Success Story
By Michelle Brooks, For the AJC
37 minutes ago
Farhat Ahmad, 47, of Atlanta, Ga. lost 265 pounds

Editor’s note: Due to reader requests, we are including more details and some new suggested sections.

When he started: Farhat Ahmad started in October 2020 and reached his current weight in November 2021.

Age: 47

Starting weight: 550 pounds

Current weight: 285 pounds

Total pounds lost: 265 pounds

Height: 6 feet

Personal life: “I live in Atlanta and work in Marietta. I’m a high school alternative education school teacher with Marietta City Schools,” Ahmad said. “Before that, I was a police officer for a while.”

The lifestyle change: “I found out I had sleep apnea, and they gave me a BiPAP machine. It was a game changer. All of a sudden I had energy and felt rested in the morning. I was getting real sleep,” Ahmad said. “... Being overweight really exacerbated sleep apnea. I kind of did a bunch of things at the same time. The dietitian was a big deal. I went to a real dietitian, a registered dietitian who works in a hospital, someone who went to school for it — the diet specialist at the gym doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I went and saw a real dietitian that my health insurance paid for. ... He talked me away from fad diets and pointed me away from a cheat day. It’s counterproductive to what you’re trying to do. ... I ate myself to 550 pounds. I had a very unhealthy relationship with food. I had to treat food like I was an alcoholic — I just cut things out cold turkey just to make myself right.”

Change in eating habits: “I changed everything,” Ahmad said. “I was eating bags of M&Ms, three burgers, a pound of french fries and a bag of kettle chips. I changed everything.” He stopped eating desserts and began eating raw vegetables and lean meats.

Exercise routine: “I have a lot of injuries,” Ahmad said. “I used to play football in college. I was a professional fighter. I went searching in Atlanta for gyms that had professional trainers. At the Refinery (https://refineryfit.com/), everyone there is (highly certified). I get lots of one-on-one attention.” He works out six to seven days per week.

Farhat’s steps to change:

1. The BiPap: “First was getting help for my sleep apnea with the BiPAP machine.”

2. The nutritionist: Going to a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) who has a degree and is trained in the science of nutrition made a difference, Ahmad said.

3. The coach: “Finding the right coach and then listening to what they have to say.”

Biggest challenge: “Adjusting to the new body. Not having that emotional crutch of overeating and comfort eating,” Ahmad said. “Like it or not, those old habits were comfortable.”

The struggle: “Just wanting food, being around food, getting invited to places serving food, friends inviting me out to eat — this whole culture of going out and eating,” Ahmad said.

Facing the challenges: “Living a life of discipline is the best way I have to say it,” Ahmad said.

Top tips:

1. See a doctor: “You’ve got to see a doctor.”

2. Talk to a registered dietitian “One with a degree who has studied the science.”

3. Find a gym “One that has a supportive community and good coaches and trainers.”

How his life has changed: “I don’t have asthma anymore. I don’t have high blood pressure anymore. I’m off my high blood pressure meds. I sleep a lot better,” Ahmad said. “... The attention can be good and bad. It’s bad because sometimes people will stop you in the middle of a workout and everyone looks for a magic pill. Everyone thinks it’s something that just happened. No, man, I busted my (butt) to get here — it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.

About the Author

Michelle Brooks
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia2h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
9h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photos contributed by Mary Ellen Watkins

SUCCESS STORY / Mary Ellen Watkins, 65, of Kennesaw lost 64 pounds
CVS cuts menstrual product prices by 25% to address ‘period poverty’
Therapy dogs soothe sick kids and staff at Children’s Healthcare
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
4h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
9h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top