SUCCESS STORY / Danialle Vesser, 48, of Marietta

Danialle’s steps toward change

1. Getting unstuck: “Don’t think that you are too far stuck where you are to be able to change. I had assumed I would always have a weight problem, and I’m still in shock that I was able to lose weight — I didn’t think that was possible for me.”

2. Open mind: “Have an open mind to trying something new. For me, trying new things taught me I could do new things.”

3. Step by step: “I concentrated on tracking, then I concentrated on making healthier choices and being more active, then I added in strength training.

Exercise routine: “I play tennis twice a week, and I have been going to Orangetheory Fitness (www.orangetheory.com) three times a week. I still take walks with my family and our dog,” Vesser said. She and her family also joined the Sparkle kickball team.

Biggest challenge: “I think my biggest challenge was starting, just putting in my mind that now was the time to go ahead and start and give it everything I had,” Vesser said. “I think the next biggest challenge was tracking everything. I just didn’t want to do it. This time I decided to just work the program. I didn’t realize how much of my food choices were habit.”

Top tips:

1. Just do it: “Just do it, just try it. You have more to gain than what you have to lose — confidence, health, new friends.”

2. A unique journey: “Realize everybody is on their own journey.”

3. Eat healthy: “It wasn’t until I learned a healthier way to eat that I started to lose the weight.”

How her life has changed: “I feel like I have been given my energy back, my strength back. I feel younger than I did. I think I want different things as far as my health, that’s more my goal now,” Vesser said. “My family ... we’re just more active together. We’re not sitting around as much. We just find things to do to be more active. We go kayaking, we play kickball. ... I would have never done this before because I would have been afraid of being foolish. The difference is I didn’t have a lot of strength before. ... I never wanted to be the fat girl who couldn’t keep up. I think as I got healthier I think I had a renewed confidence to try something.”

