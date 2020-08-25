SUCCESS STORY / Cynthia McDaniel , 72: From 182 pounds to 149 pounds

How long she’s kept it off: McDaniel started in 2002 and reached her first goal the first year. She has maintained her current weight since 2017.

Personal life: “I worked for Georgia Power for 23 years., I also earned my real estate license, and I live in Snellville. ... I was married for 45 years to my husband, who passed in October 2016. We have a son who is grown,” McDaniel said. “I established a scholarship at Spelman College, my alma mater, in honor of my mother, who loved Spelman.”

Turning point: “I started personal training with Carla at Carla Fields Fitness in 2002 when I went to the doctor and was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. I asked the doctor what to do, and the doctor said exercise. ... I was living a sedentary lifestyle. Nobody in my family was diabetic, it wasn’t heredity. I was on insulin with two shots a day, but after a year, I was able to get off that because of the exercise,” McDaniel said. “In 2017, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. ... When I was on a cruise, I went to a lecture. It was a lady that talked about cancer and changing your diet to vegan, and this lady was in the video, “What The Health?” I was resisting. ... but I realized this is God telling me I’ve got to do this. When I came back from the cruise, I found out cancer cells like fat, fried foods, sugar, and they like meat — I changed my diet. I’ve gotten real used to the vegan diet; I lost more weight; I went down to 146 pounds.”

Diet plan: McDaniel eats mostly vegan with vegetables and minimal carbohydrates, but she does eat fish twice a week.

Exercise routine: “Since 2002, I work out three times a week. The exercise is really what is good. I’m just not going to do it on my own — I know myself,” McDaniel said. “That’s why I still go and see Carla.”

Biggest challenge: “I’ve gotten to where I know what to do,” McDaniel said. “... I can’t have any carbs at dinner and go to sleep. It turns into sugar, and my sugar level will be off the scale. If I want a baked potato, I can have that at lunch. ... I’ve learned that’s what I have to do — I’ve got to do this to live.”

How life has changed: “I have more energy, I’m still active. My diabetes is under control,” McDaniel said. “My scores are so good I’ve tried to volunteer for diabetic studies, but they won’t take me because my numbers are too good.”

