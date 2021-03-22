SUCCESS STORY / Craig Miller, 50: From 262 pounds to 205 pounds

How long he’s kept it off: “I began working with Nancy Masoud, metabolic specialist with LockedIN Wellness (www.lockedinwellness.com), in February of 2020 and reached my weight in October of 2020,” Miller said. “I have kept the weight off since October.”

Personal life: “I have lived in Smyrna, Ga., since 1997. My wife, Stefanie, and I will celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary in October. We have three children,” Miller said. “I retired after working at Coca-Cola for over 23 years and owning a portable storage company for 10 years.”

Turning point: “Scared. I had been told that I would most likely need to have another ankle replacement surgery, go on blood pressure medicine, was pre-diabetic, and had been prescribed a CPAP machine,” Miller said. “I have a history of ankle issues and had to have a left talus allograft, with donor bones from a cadaver, in September 2015. When I went in for my annual appointment in October of 2019, the doctor mentioned that I should lose weight as the more I weighed, the more force was put on the ankle, which increases the chances that the ankle will fail and I will need additional surgeries. In January of 2020, during my annual physical, I was told by my doctor that I was pre-diabetic and that he would give me three months to lose weight or he was going to have to put me on blood pressure medications. Finally, I have always had trouble sleeping and was prescribed a CPAP to sleep. My wife recommended I go to see Nancy as she had a friend who had recently had great success losing weight as well as increasing her overall heath.”

Diet plan: Breakfast is eggs, veggies and fruit. Lunch and dinner are protein with vegetables, and fruit between meals.

Exercise routine: “I ride my Peloton or walk outside for 45 minutes, five times per week, (with) body weight exercise two to three times per week.”

Biggest challenge: “I never drank water, seriously, never drank water. ... I finally had to get flavor drops in order to stay hydrated,” Miller said.

How life has changed: “Feel more energized, less tired and find myself laughing more now than I did in the past several years,” Miller said. “After losing the weight and getting my system healthy, I am no longer pre-diabetic, needing blood pressure medication nor using the CPAP machine to sleep.”

