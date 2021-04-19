Success Story: Coming out of the cocoon

Dr. Eddie Fatakhov is with the Center for Internal and Integrative Medicine in Alpharetta.

3. Keep it N.E.A.T. — Dr. Eddie Fatakhov with the Center for Internal and Integrative Medicine in Alpharetta suggests non-exercise activity thermogenesis — it’s the energy burned in activity throughout the day. “I tell patients, park along the back of the parking lot, walk to another side of the store to get the milk. When you’re at Costco, go first to the back of the store and then walk to the front. Do yardwork, walk the dog. ... You’re doing activity, but you’re not telling your brain you’re exercising,” he said.

Nancy Masoud is a metabolic specialist with LockedIN Wellness in Alpharetta.

4. Watch the snacky-snacks! — Like Baby Yoda (Grogu), we have all enjoyed carb-laden, stress-induced snacks. “When we put in all these foods, refined sugars, processed foods, that causes a lot of inflammation and causes the reabsorption of toxins into the fat cells,” Masoud said. “That will make the body gain weight.” Harb said: “Your body is not designed to eat frankenfood. What’s required is healthy fats, lean meats, fruits and vegetables.”

5. Hydration — “When you sense thirst, you are already 2 to 3% dehydrated,” Fatakhov said. “You’re mistaking actual hunger for thirst.” He recommends nearly a gallon of water intake daily, and he points out that in the comfort of air conditioning, we tend to eat more than when we’re hot. “When you’re outside, sweating, hot, you don’t want pizza, you’re saying it’s too hot, so then you know you are thirsty,” he said.

