Success Story: Coming out of the cocoon

This week, we’re exploring how to start getting back into shape as many of us begin to get vaccinated and emerge from our cocoons. We spoke with four experts in health and wellness about getting away from our laptops and back into our pants. Here are their five tips for success:
1. Sleepy sweet spot — When our commute is down to minutes, it’s too easy to stay up for Netflix picks. “Not getting enough sleep can reduce your metabolism,” said Nancy Masoud, a metabolic specialist with LockedIN Wellness in Alpharetta. “Preference is eight hours of sleep — metabolism is generated at night. The sweet spot is 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. — to be asleep during that time is critical.”
2. Move a little — “Target one body part at a time,” said fitness expert, Carla Fields, the owner of Carla Fields Fitness in Decatur. “Don’t be in a hurry, take your time.” Wellness coach Jacynta Harb, the owner of Sparkle Wellness in Roswell, said: “Bigger is not better here, maybe having a step goal for the day, start small ... start with taking a walk. Action opens the door — consistency keeps the door open.” Fields added, “If you need motivation, get a personal trainer.”
3. Keep it N.E.A.T. — Dr. Eddie Fatakhov with the Center for Internal and Integrative Medicine in Alpharetta suggests non-exercise activity thermogenesis — it’s the energy burned in activity throughout the day. “I tell patients, park along the back of the parking lot, walk to another side of the store to get the milk. When you’re at Costco, go first to the back of the store and then walk to the front. Do yardwork, walk the dog. ... You’re doing activity, but you’re not telling your brain you’re exercising,” he said.
4. Watch the snacky-snacks! — Like Baby Yoda (Grogu), we have all enjoyed carb-laden, stress-induced snacks. “When we put in all these foods, refined sugars, processed foods, that causes a lot of inflammation and causes the reabsorption of toxins into the fat cells,” Masoud said. “That will make the body gain weight.” Harb said: “Your body is not designed to eat frankenfood. What’s required is healthy fats, lean meats, fruits and vegetables.”
5. Hydration — “When you sense thirst, you are already 2 to 3% dehydrated,” Fatakhov said. “You’re mistaking actual hunger for thirst.” He recommends nearly a gallon of water intake daily, and he points out that in the comfort of air conditioning, we tend to eat more than when we’re hot. “When you’re outside, sweating, hot, you don’t want pizza, you’re saying it’s too hot, so then you know you are thirsty,” he said.
