SUCCESS STORY / Chuck Rose, 58: From 242 pounds to 192 pounds

Age: 58 years

How long he’s kept it off: “It took me a little longer than I wanted, about nine months, from August of 2019 to May 2020,” Rose said.

Personal life: “I live in the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs area with my partner of 12 years and three dogs,” Rose said. “I am a consultant and writer. We focus on organization effectiveness for businesses and nonprofits operating globally. Right now, with all that is happening regarding politics, economy, race and the pandemic, we are helping clients pivot from crisis to opportunity (www.thetalentcollaborative.com).”

Turning point: “I have been in shape before but have yo-yo’ed throughout my life, having been an obese child. Maintaining weight has always been an issue for me and has gotten harder as I have gotten older. I’ve developed joint and back issues as a result,” Rose said. “Not being able to exercise as vigorously caused me to gradually put on weight over the years. I had lost about 40 pounds in 2017 with a combo of Paleo diet and HIIT training. But after multiple injuries, I had to quit the intense workouts and could not maintain the weight loss without the extra calorie burn and accelerated metabolism. As I became more sedentary and my diet habits shifted, I graduated to fat pants, then fatter pants. When I was no longer fitting into those, I knew something had to change. ... When I contacted Nancy Masoud, metabolic specialist with LockedIN Wellness, I was focused on more than my weight.” He was focused on inflammation and overall health.

Diet plan: Breakfast is eggs, vegetables and chicken sausage. Lunch is a lettuce wrap. Dinner is protein with veggies.

Exercise routine: “I could do little to no exercise but did focus on daily stretching and light yoga to keep limber,” Rose said.

Biggest challenge: “No wine was tough,” Rose said, “but I got used to it after a while.”

How life has changed: “I am sleeping more deeply, have virtually no knee pain and am wearing my skinny pants again — I lost 6 inches in my waist,” Rose said. He’s learned the things he used to crave, such as sugar and pasta, make him feel badly enough he avoids them. “I am no longer into wine like I once was because it just doesn’t taste the same and I don’t like the way my body reacts to it,” he said. “I am much more sensitive to what I put into my system and how it makes me feel.”

