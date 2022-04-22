SUCCESS STORY / Christine Ward, 69, of Marietta

When she started: “My weight-loss journey began in 2016 when I first heard about Sparkle Wellness with wellness coach Jacynta Harb,” Christine Ward said. “I reached my goal and have been in maintenance for the past two years.”
Age: 69
Personal life: “I have been married to my wonderful husband, Rich, for the past 47 years, and I have three married daughters and nine grandchildren,” Ward said. “In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family, especially those nine grandchildren, doing volunteer work, traveling, doing Bible study, walking my dog and hiking with my husband.”
The Lifestyle change: “As I aged, it became more and more difficult to keep up with my active family and getting up and down off the floor with those grandbabies,” Ward said. “I was frustrated as the size of my clothing continued to creep up. Arthritis started to take its toll, making it more and more difficult to go up the stairs and keep up with my avid backpacking, hiking husband. Though I had been with Jacynta as my health coach since 2016, it took me a while to drop the diet mentality and realize this would need to be a lifestyle change. In the past, I always tried to follow a diet and get the weight off as quickly as I could, to go back to the way I always ate.”
Change in eating habits: “The main change I made was to eat whole natural foods and avoid processed food,” Ward said. “Now I try to eat the rainbow, plenty of colorful whole foods. I frequently eat a salad or healthy soup for lunch. The first step I took was to read labels. If I can’t pronounce the ingredients, I don’t need to be eating it. Sugar is in everything now. Secondly, I predominantly shop the perimeter of the store to avoid processed foods. Finally, I do most of the cooking at home. By cooking at home, I have control of what is in my food.”
Christine’s how-tos:
1. Drop the diet: “I have lost the diet mentality. If my weight goes up, I know I have the tools to deal with it and go back to the basics of whole natural food.”
2. Motion is lotion! “For me, exercise is key to help me keep the weight off.”
3. Game-changer: “The weight training has been a game-changer for me. I love how much stronger I feel to go up and down the stairs, and the definition in my arms is an added bonus.”
Exercise routine: “Since the spring of 2020, I have been doing a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercise class on Zoom with Sparkle Fitness. I exercise three to four times a week, along with walking and hiking. Motion is lotion!” Ward said. “The cardio exercise as well as lifting weights has helped my arthritis, toned my body and helped me to be so much stronger both mentally as well as physically.
Biggest challenge: “My biggest challenge has been my mindset,” Ward said. “This is a journey that will last a lifetime, and I have had to get rid of the diet mentality.”
Christine’s top tips
1. Track it, all of it: “I use an app to track my food: the good, the bad and the ugly.”
2. “Exercise is key when added to a healthy diet. It has given me more energy, helped tone my body, helped to prevent osteoporosis, and helped me to make better choices in the kitchen.”
3. “Surround yourself with people who are like-minded about their health and will be a help, not a hindrance to your journey. Sparkle Wellness has been that for me. There is such a spirit of community, and we are all there to help each other.”
How her life has changed: “I have more energy and stamina, my arthritis has greatly improved, and I have a strong immune system,” Ward said. “I am also enjoying hiking and walking with my husband. He has been surprised that I no longer have to stop multiple times walking uphill to catch my breath.”
