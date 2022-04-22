SUCCESS STORY / Christine Ward, 69, of Marietta

Christine’s how-tos:

1. Drop the diet: “I have lost the diet mentality. If my weight goes up, I know I have the tools to deal with it and go back to the basics of whole natural food.”

2. Motion is lotion! “For me, exercise is key to help me keep the weight off.”

3. Game-changer: “The weight training has been a game-changer for me. I love how much stronger I feel to go up and down the stairs, and the definition in my arms is an added bonus.”

Exercise routine: “Since the spring of 2020, I have been doing a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercise class on Zoom with Sparkle Fitness. I exercise three to four times a week, along with walking and hiking. Motion is lotion!” Ward said. “The cardio exercise as well as lifting weights has helped my arthritis, toned my body and helped me to be so much stronger both mentally as well as physically.

Biggest challenge: “My biggest challenge has been my mindset,” Ward said. “This is a journey that will last a lifetime, and I have had to get rid of the diet mentality.”

Christine’s top tips

1. Track it, all of it: “I use an app to track my food: the good, the bad and the ugly.”

2. “Exercise is key when added to a healthy diet. It has given me more energy, helped tone my body, helped to prevent osteoporosis, and helped me to make better choices in the kitchen.”

3. “Surround yourself with people who are like-minded about their health and will be a help, not a hindrance to your journey. Sparkle Wellness has been that for me. There is such a spirit of community, and we are all there to help each other.”

How her life has changed: “I have more energy and stamina, my arthritis has greatly improved, and I have a strong immune system,” Ward said. “I am also enjoying hiking and walking with my husband. He has been surprised that I no longer have to stop multiple times walking uphill to catch my breath.”