SUCCESS STORY / Carmen O’Quinn, 40: From 288 pounds to 127 pounds

How long she’s kept it off: She started in 2014 and has kept it off since October 2015.

Personal life: “I live with my husband, Jackie, of 11 years. We have three children. I am a weight-loss coach and I have my own YouTube Channel,” said O’Quinn, who lives in Canton. “I help men and women battle this thing called weight. I help them cross over from failing to succeeding, showing them the simple steps I used to once and for all defeat those pesky pounds.”

Turning point: “In 2014, when our second baby was born, I read a statistic that kids who grow up with overweight parents are more likely to have a weight problem,” O’Quinn said. “I realized, it’s not what I say, it’s what I do. It was the fact that it was my example they were going to follow — not my words.” She started with P90x, stopping after 17 minutes. “But it was 17 minutes more than the day before,” she said.

Diet plan: “I don’t believe in depriving myself of my favorite foods — (deprivation) for me led to binging. So I still eat pizza, burgers, ice cream, just not every day. And I definitely don’t diet,” O’Quinn said. “I simply eat according to my goals.”

Exercise routine: “I work out six days a week from home, 30 minutes a day using Beachbody.com,” O’Quinn said. “Even in the beginning when I started at morbidly obese and couldn’t really do the workouts, the main goal was to just move my body a minimum of 30 minutes each day. Even the worst workout is better than no workout.”

Biggest challenge: “The biggest challenge for me to overcome by far was nighttime snacking and emotional eating,” O’Quinn said. “... If you would have asked me six years ago if I had an addiction to food, I would have surely said, ‘Heck no!’ ”

How life has changed: In 2016, she won the Beachbody Challenge as a grand-prize winner. “Life has changed in so many ways, in ways I never even imagined,” O’Quinn said. “... I can ride roller coasters without fear that I won’t fit. I no longer dread flying and fitting in the seat. I am no longer a mom on the sidelines. I am in the game playing with my kids. We ran a 5K together. I live the active lifestyle I always wanted to but that weight stopped me from. ... But the biggest area — I have gained so much confidence. I have shown myself that I am stronger than I ever believed.”

