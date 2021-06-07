SUCCESS STORY / Bob Light, 62: From 270 pounds to 195 pounds

How long he’s kept it off: Started in February and reached current weight in May.

Personal life: “I live in Atlanta. I’m a restaurant owner, I own a business in Decatur and have for 25 years: Pastries A Gogo (www.pastriesagogo.com). I graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1987,” Light said. “I’m married, and we have a daughter who just graduated college. "

Turning point: “I was gaining weight and got to where I didn’t want to even see myself in the mirror,” Light said. “... Around November 2020, I had a physical and my doctor wanted to put me on high blood pressure pills — I don’t take pills of any kind. I knew it was time to do something different. I wanted it to be a lifestyle change.” He saw Nancy Masoud, a metabolic specialist with LockedIN Wellness (www.lockedinwellness.com). “This is very much a journey,” he said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all diet.” With food testing, Light removed soy and vinegar from his diet. “It’s not like they are telling what to do,” he said. “You have to think for yourself.”

Diet plan: Breakfast is black coffee, eggs and vegetables. For snacks, he has fruit. Lunch and dinner are protein with vegetables.

Exercise routine: “I walk three miles, not every single day, but four to five days a week in my neighborhood,” Light said.

Biggest challenge: “The mental piece. After I was on this for a month, I went back to her and said this was really depressing. You’re giving up things you like to better yourself and it’s hard, it’s a challenge,” Light said. “Quitting smoking 25 years ago was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. This wasn’t quitting smoking, but it was mentally challenging. It was a meditation thing, telling myself I can do it.”

How life has changed: “It is really an individual thing. They test you, they say. ‘OK, here’s what we’ve found. Nowadays, everything is all about science. Here’s what we’re finding: These are things you may want to take a second look at. It’s up to you what you do, we’re just here to help you and help guide you,’ ” Light said. “It’s about taking responsibility and putting your big-boy pants on and saying I can do this. It’s not a gimmicky diet. It’s like mental mise en place, a French culinary term meaning everything in order or everything in it’s place.”

