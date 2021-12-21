SUCCESS STORY / Angela Searcy, 53, of Marietta: ‘This is now my life’

Angela’s how-tos:

1. “First, I had to decide that my health was worth it. I had to make a change. It was a mind-shift.”

2. “Second, the community support and accountability with Sparkle Wellness; just having someone to be accountable to in a loving way, this community, they are the reason I have been so successful.”

3. “Third, I am not on a diet. I made a lifestyle change. I don’t look at it as a diet because it’s not — it’s the way I’m going to eat forever.”

Exercise routine: “I go walking three to four days per week. Sometimes, I go walking twice in one day.”

Biggest challenge: “Just saying yes and getting started. I was tired, and that was because I wasn’t eating healthy. I wasn’t at a healthy weight and exercising and I didn’t want to do those things because I was tired. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Angela’s top tips:

1. “Room to make mistakes: Don’t be too restrictive. You’re living your life and it’s not going to be perfect; your eating is not going to be perfect all the time — this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

2. “Having a community around you to support you: This has been the No. 1 reason I’ve been able to do this. I didn’t feel like it was a chore; it really has been so easy.”

3. “Continue to enjoy life: Have fun and don’t stress. Rome wasn’t built in a day. You didn’t get overweight in a day; it took time, so it’s going to take time to get it off.”

How has your life changed? “I am able to run up the stairs and I can breathe, I’m not huffing. I’m active and outside with my family. I feel better, I’m happier. I wasn’t unhappy before, but I’m happier in the sense that I’m not always physically miserable all the time — it’s not over because this is now my life.”

