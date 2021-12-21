SUCCESS STORY / Angela Searcy, 53, of Marietta: ‘This is now my life’

When she started: “I started June 1,” said Searcy.
Age: 53 years
Personal life: “I live in Marietta. I’m a teacher and I’ve been married for over 23 years, to my wonderful husband. I have two boys.”
The lifestyle change: “I’ve never had a weight issue,” she said. “Once I got into my 40s, the weight kind of crept up. ... When I hit age 50, everything changed, my hormones changed and it was all different. I would look at something and gain weight ... I just wasn’t making wise choices about what was going in my body ... I was unhappy with myself so I was unhappy all around. I was just absolutely miserable and disgusted with myself. Standing on the scale, I was looking at a number I had never seen even pregnant. I’ve known wellness coach Jacynta Harb for a long time. I was talking to her. She said you need to join Sparkle Wellness (https://sparkleanewyou.com/). I started June 1 and I have learned so much. I have learned a lot about changing out my choices; mashed potatoes are now riced cauliflower.”
Change in eating habits: “I grew up on a farm so everything I ate was planted in the ground or walking on the ground. Now, I shop the outer aisle of the grocery store. I go to the farmers market every Saturday and I buy eggs from there. My whole family eats this way. I’m not having to make two different meals. I make one meal and it’s all eaten and sadly there are no leftovers.”
Angela’s how-tos:
1. “First, I had to decide that my health was worth it. I had to make a change. It was a mind-shift.”
2. “Second, the community support and accountability with Sparkle Wellness; just having someone to be accountable to in a loving way, this community, they are the reason I have been so successful.”
3. “Third, I am not on a diet. I made a lifestyle change. I don’t look at it as a diet because it’s not — it’s the way I’m going to eat forever.”
Exercise routine: “I go walking three to four days per week. Sometimes, I go walking twice in one day.”
Biggest challenge: “Just saying yes and getting started. I was tired, and that was because I wasn’t eating healthy. I wasn’t at a healthy weight and exercising and I didn’t want to do those things because I was tired. It’s a vicious cycle.”
Angela’s top tips:
1. “Room to make mistakes: Don’t be too restrictive. You’re living your life and it’s not going to be perfect; your eating is not going to be perfect all the time — this is a marathon, not a sprint.”
2. “Having a community around you to support you: This has been the No. 1 reason I’ve been able to do this. I didn’t feel like it was a chore; it really has been so easy.”
3. “Continue to enjoy life: Have fun and don’t stress. Rome wasn’t built in a day. You didn’t get overweight in a day; it took time, so it’s going to take time to get it off.”
How has your life changed? “I am able to run up the stairs and I can breathe, I’m not huffing. I’m active and outside with my family. I feel better, I’m happier. I wasn’t unhappy before, but I’m happier in the sense that I’m not always physically miserable all the time — it’s not over because this is now my life.”
