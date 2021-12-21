Hamburger icon
SUCCESS STORY / Angela Searcy, 53, of Marietta: ‘This is now my life’

The photo of Angela Searcy on the left was taken in July 2020, and the photo of Searcy on the right was taken in December 2021. (Courtesy of Angela Searcy)
The photo of Angela Searcy on the left was taken in July 2020, and the photo of Searcy on the right was taken in December 2021. (Courtesy of Angela Searcy)

Success Story
By Michelle Brooks, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

When she started: “I started June 1,” said Searcy.

Age: 53 years

Personal life: “I live in Marietta. I’m a teacher and I’ve been married for over 23 years, to my wonderful husband. I have two boys.”

The lifestyle change: “I’ve never had a weight issue,” she said. “Once I got into my 40s, the weight kind of crept up. ... When I hit age 50, everything changed, my hormones changed and it was all different. I would look at something and gain weight ... I just wasn’t making wise choices about what was going in my body ... I was unhappy with myself so I was unhappy all around. I was just absolutely miserable and disgusted with myself. Standing on the scale, I was looking at a number I had never seen even pregnant. I’ve known wellness coach Jacynta Harb for a long time. I was talking to her. She said you need to join Sparkle Wellness (https://sparkleanewyou.com/). I started June 1 and I have learned so much. I have learned a lot about changing out my choices; mashed potatoes are now riced cauliflower.”

Change in eating habits: “I grew up on a farm so everything I ate was planted in the ground or walking on the ground. Now, I shop the outer aisle of the grocery store. I go to the farmers market every Saturday and I buy eggs from there. My whole family eats this way. I’m not having to make two different meals. I make one meal and it’s all eaten and sadly there are no leftovers.”

Angela’s how-tos:

1. “First, I had to decide that my health was worth it. I had to make a change. It was a mind-shift.”

2. “Second, the community support and accountability with Sparkle Wellness; just having someone to be accountable to in a loving way, this community, they are the reason I have been so successful.”

3. “Third, I am not on a diet. I made a lifestyle change. I don’t look at it as a diet because it’s not — it’s the way I’m going to eat forever.”

Exercise routine: “I go walking three to four days per week. Sometimes, I go walking twice in one day.”

Biggest challenge: “Just saying yes and getting started. I was tired, and that was because I wasn’t eating healthy. I wasn’t at a healthy weight and exercising and I didn’t want to do those things because I was tired. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Angela’s top tips:

1. “Room to make mistakes: Don’t be too restrictive. You’re living your life and it’s not going to be perfect; your eating is not going to be perfect all the time — this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

2. “Having a community around you to support you: This has been the No. 1 reason I’ve been able to do this. I didn’t feel like it was a chore; it really has been so easy.”

3. “Continue to enjoy life: Have fun and don’t stress. Rome wasn’t built in a day. You didn’t get overweight in a day; it took time, so it’s going to take time to get it off.”

How has your life changed? “I am able to run up the stairs and I can breathe, I’m not huffing. I’m active and outside with my family. I feel better, I’m happier. I wasn’t unhappy before, but I’m happier in the sense that I’m not always physically miserable all the time — it’s not over because this is now my life.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.

About the Author

Michelle Brooks
