Study: Risk of heart complications after major surgery greater than thought

“Our study reveals a greater likelihood of having heart problems or dying after noncardiac surgery than has been recognized to date,” said study author Dr. Christian Puelacher of the University of Basel, Switzerland. “Patients are also at risk for a longer period than was previously thought.”

The study involved 2,265 patients who were either 65-85 years old, or 45-64 years old with cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease or a past stroke. On average, patients were 73, and 43% were women. Researchers followed the patients for a year after surgery, monitoring them for heart attacks, heart failure, heart rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease-related death. All patients had serial measurements of the protein troponin while hospitalized. When the heart muscle is injured, troponin is elevated in the blood.