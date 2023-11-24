Study: Midlife visceral belly fat linked to Alzheimer’s

Visceral belly fat accumulates around the abdominal organs deeper within the body. According to WebMD, it’s difficult to see this kind of belly fat. Those with visceral are at greater risk of stroke, diabetes, high cholesterol and, this new study suggests, Alzheimer’s.

“This study highlights a key mechanism by which hidden fat can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” said study co-author Dr. Cyrus Raji, associate professor of radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “It shows that such brain changes occur as early as age 50, on average—up to 15 years before the earliest memory loss symptoms of Alzheimer’s occur.”

The study revealed the ability to link the presence of visceral body fat with Alzheimer’s decades before symptoms begin, noted CNN. In the study, men and women in their 40s-50s with higher amounts of hidden belly fat were found to have higher traces of abnormal proteins called amyloids in a part of the brain that we know is one of the earliest places where Alzheimer’s occurs, explained Raji.

While visceral fat may go unseen, it responds very well to diet and exercise as it is quickly metabolized.

According to Healthline, tips for getting rid of visceral fat include:

Eat less overall and avoid fast foods, processed foods and sugary foods

Eat more protein, vegetables and fiber

Limit alcohol intake

Get at least six hours of sleep per night

Do an aerobic exercise like walking, running, biking or swimming for at least 30 minutes daily

“We’re really pushing the envelope of how early we can detect some of the kind of subtlest manifestations of abnormalities that can be related to Alzheimer’s pathology,” Raji explained. “By identifying this pathological link to visceral fat, there are ways we can potentially intervene in this population.”