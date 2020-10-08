Study finds new progress has been made for breath tests in detecting cancer

The American Cancer Society states screening boosts the likelihood of finding particular cancers early at the point when curability is most likely possible. Tests done to diagnose cancer include radiology tests that rely on imaging, biopsy tests that take tissue and cell samples and cytology tests, which involve “looking at single cells and small clusters of cells,” according to the American Cancer Society.

While breath tests have been in clinical trials within the last year, Dr. Nicholas Rohs, an assistant professor of hematology and oncology in thoracic medical oncology at The Blavatnik Family – Chelsea Medical Center at Mount Sinai in New York, told Healthline developing screening tests for them can be tough.

“The challenge with developing a screening breath test is that our bodies are so complex that we release hundreds of these VOCs, that it is difficult to decide what results are meaningful to clinical care,” he said.