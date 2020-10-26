Step trackers you can use to keep up the pace

OZO Fitness SC2 Digital Pedometer

Older adults may find this step tracker suitable, Medical News Today reported, since it features a large display screen and can be clipped directly to a pocket or belt. Keeping things simple, the device tracks steps and calories that have been burned off throughout the day.

3DTriSport Walking 3D Pedometer

Another clip-on option, this pedometer is simple to set up and keeps track of calories burned, steps walked or run and exercise time. It also keeps a 30-day log of your daily records. It can also be placed around your neck using the provided lanyard.

FitBit Charge 3

For those wishing to use an app with their step tracker, a FitBit Charge 3 can fit the bill. The smart device was rated a 4.7 out of 5 by Verywell and was considered by the publication as the best to use with an app. With the FitBit Charge 4 now available, the Charge 3 should be lower in price.

Omron Alvita Optimized Pedometer

Prevention magazine deemed this step tracker the best overall. Tracking the steps you take, the calories burned and how far you walk, it also has different modes to track different kinds of movement, whether it’s walking or aerobic steps. It also resets at midnight, allowing you to begin each day anew.