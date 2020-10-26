Step trackers you can use to keep up the pace

Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar
If you’re wanting to keep track of how active you are, a pedometer may be the way to go.
The tools, which are referred to as step trackers, are portable devices that measure activity throughout the day, according to the National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability.
Typically, these items keep track of how active a person is through their steps but according to Medical News Today, they can also track calorie intake and monitor heart rates depending on their sophistication level.
Step trackers can be used as a separate electronic device or via an app downloaded onto a cell phone or smartwatch. They can also be used for people of varying ages and fitness levels.
Medical News Today, Verywell Fit and Prevention magazine have lists of the best pedometers and here is a selection of a few:
OZO Fitness SC2 Digital Pedometer
Older adults may find this step tracker suitable, Medical News Today reported, since it features a large display screen and can be clipped directly to a pocket or belt. Keeping things simple, the device tracks steps and calories that have been burned off throughout the day.
3DTriSport Walking 3D Pedometer
Another clip-on option, this pedometer is simple to set up and keeps track of calories burned, steps walked or run and exercise time. It also keeps a 30-day log of your daily records. It can also be placed around your neck using the provided lanyard.
For those wishing to use an app with their step tracker, a FitBit Charge 3 can fit the bill. The smart device was rated a 4.7 out of 5 by Verywell and was considered by the publication as the best to use with an app. With the FitBit Charge 4 now available, the Charge 3 should be lower in price.
Omron Alvita Optimized Pedometer
Prevention magazine deemed this step tracker the best overall. Tracking the steps you take, the calories burned and how far you walk, it also has different modes to track different kinds of movement, whether it’s walking or aerobic steps. It also resets at midnight, allowing you to begin each day anew.