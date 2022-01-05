Northside Hospital and Anthem contract battle goes to court

“Continuing the current contract will not achieve the affordability or quality improvements we have been seeking from Northside, which is why we will not stop our good-faith negotiation efforts until we reach an agreement that is in the best interests of consumers,’’ said Anthem spokeswoman Christina Gaines.

State Rep. Mark Newton, an Augusta physician who was the lead sponsor of HB 454, said Monday that “this current contract dispute illustrates precisely the need for our recent bill protecting patients.”

Newton, a Republican, added that the Legislature “has worked to be sure individual patients are not crushed’' in such contract battles.

“Georgia families can continue to receive their health care from trusted doctors and hospitals at affordable, in-network rates.”

Northside was not among the six metro Atlanta systems that recently reported a large increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Still, Katherine Watson, a spokeswoman, said Monday that Northside has seen a 221% increase in patients in the last two weeks alone.

The numbers are still increasing, she added.

