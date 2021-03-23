X

How much weight we gained during COVID-19 lockdown

71 Million Americans Have Gained Weight During the Pandemic, Study Reveals. The study was conducted by biotech company Gelesis. 71% of Americans also confessed that their weight impacted their mental and emotional health. But as 2020 comes to an end, more Americans are determined to lose weight and continue healthy habits. While our survey has found Americans have been motivated to develop healthier habits amidst the pandemic, it has also brought to light how many Americans who want to lose weight continue to struggle, Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study. In a year when we’ve all already given up so much, our data shows that people would give up even more .., Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study. ... if it meant being able to lose weight by the end of the year and they remain hopeful about losing weight and feeling healthy in 2021, Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study. We have found that in 2021 the hopes of Americans outweigh their worries, and millions are ready to kick off the new year and make changes, including losing weight, Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
If you’re finding out those pants you stopped wearing during the pandemic don’t really fit anymore, you’re not alone.

Before you plan a reunion with vaccinated friends or a trip to the office, you might want to try on those pants you haven’t worn in more than a year.

Many of us have eschewed pants during the pandemic lockdown, opting instead for the comfort of elastic waist shorts — or just underwear — as we navigate work from home attire.

In August, scientists in Denmark said rates of obesity may explode because of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19. Although it’s not quite an explosion, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, say we definitely gained weight during lockdown.

The initial shelter-in-place orders “coincided with an observed decrease in daily step counts,” the study authors wrote, “likely reflective of changes in physical activity and patterns of daily living, as well as concurrent self-reported increases in snacking and overeating.”

From February 1 to June 1, 2020, the researchers analyzed data on 269 participants in the Health eHeart Study. Volunteers in 37 states in Washington D.C. agreed to report weight measurements from their Bluetooth-connected smart scale. Many states were under shelter-in-place orders from March 19 to April 6 last year.

The researchers found participants gained about 1.5 pounds every month, regardless of geographic location. That comes to 18 pounds in a year.

“It is important to recognize the unintended health consequences SIP can have on a population level,” the study authors wrote. “The detrimental health outcomes suggested by these data demonstrate a need to identify concurrent strategies to mitigate weight gain, such as encouraging healthy diets and exploring ways to enhance physical activity.”

The study was published Monday in JAMA Network Open.

