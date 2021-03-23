How much weight we gained during COVID-19 lockdown

71 Million Americans Have Gained Weight During the Pandemic, Study Reveals. The study was conducted by biotech company Gelesis. 71% of Americans also confessed that their weight impacted their mental and emotional health. But as 2020 comes to an end, more Americans are determined to lose weight and continue healthy habits. While our survey has found Americans have been motivated to develop healthier habits amidst the pandemic, it has also brought to light how many Americans who want to lose weight continue to struggle, Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study. In a year when we’ve all already given up so much, our data shows that people would give up even more .., Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study. ... if it meant being able to lose weight by the end of the year and they remain hopeful about losing weight and feeling healthy in 2021, Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study. We have found that in 2021 the hopes of Americans outweigh their worries, and millions are ready to kick off the new year and make changes, including losing weight, Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis’ Chief Scientific Officer, via study