Finding serenity through meditation in 2020

“I found it very helpful this year, even more so. As even day to day things and situations change moment to moment,” she said. “It’s really been a very stabilizing effect on my mind.”

A student practices meditation through Kadampa Meditation Center Georgia's online services during the pandemic. Credit: Kadampa Meditation Center Credit: Kadampa Meditation Center

Want to give it a try? Consider these meditation centers, which have moved their practices online because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Or, if you prefer virtual meditation alone, apps like Headspace are an option.

Kadampa Meditation Center Georgia

741 Edgewood NE, Atlanta

678-453-6753, info@meditationingeorgia.org

https://meditationingeorgia.org

Cost: Varies. Free classes offered. New member special, $25 first month.

This is a Buddhist meditation center, though you don’t have to be Buddhist to visit. Kadampa teaches higher wisdom, universal compassion, liberation from sorrow, how to solve human problems and the preciousness of human life. Classes offered seven days a week. Public meditations on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings are free.

Atlanta Soto Zen Center

1167 Zonolite Pl. NE, Atlanta

404-531-7070, aszcinfo@gmail.com

https://www.aszc.org

Cost: Free. Accepting donations.

Although it is open to people of all faiths, this center focuses on Soto Zen, one of the major Zen Buddhism sects. Soto Zen offers a public online meditation session every day except for Saturdays. On Wednesday evenings, the center offers a special session for newcomers: an online introduction to Soto Zen.

Shambhala Meditation Center of Atlanta

1447 Church St. Decatur

404-370-9650, info@atlantashambhalacenter.org

https://atlanta.shambhala.org

Cost: Free, accepting donations

Shambhala takes a non-religious approach and teaches how to cultivate courage, dignity and kindness. Newcomers are invited to an online open house on Sunday mornings. Those sessions consist of an hour of meditation and a half-hour discussion. Other sessions are offered every day of the week except Saturday.

Headspace

Download through the App Store or Google Play on any smartphone or tablet: headspace.com.

Cost: Free trial available. $12.99 a month or $69.99 a year. $9.99 a year for students.

With millions of users across 190 countries, this app makes meditation accessible for beginners with courses on appreciation, navigating change and self-esteem. Those courses also offer workout routines that incorporate mindfulness, music and sounds that aid in sleep and “SOS” sessions for quick relief.