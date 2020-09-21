EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on hard surfaces

Pine-Sol’s original cleaner was added to the agency’s list of products expected to kill the virus after meeting the criteria for use against COVID-19. The product kills and disinfects 99.9% of germs, according to the product’s website.

“With a long-standing history of being a powerful cleaner and disinfectant, and the trusted brand choice within the Black community, Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the Clorox Company’s cleaning division, said in a press release.