CVS cuts menstrual product prices by 25% to address ‘period poverty’

A recent CVS Health survey showed 45% of menstruating women are regularly concerned about how they will afford tampons and sanitary pads. For women who can’t fit these items into their budget, it can lead to missing work or school, the company said. In an announcement Wednesday, CVS Health said it will lower prices on their own brand of period products by 25%.

In addition to the lower prices, the company will also absorb the sales taxes on menstrual products purchased at their stores in Georgia and 11 other states, automatically deducting it at checkout. The company also said it will work with national organizations to eliminate the sales tax completely on these products in 26 states, including Georgia.