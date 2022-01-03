Are you our next Success Story?

Hamburger icon
Seanta Johnson started eating a keto diet, and nine months later his blood-sugar measurements fell out of the diabetic range. In the photo on the left, taken in September 2019, he weighed 421 pounds. In the photo on the right, taken in February, he weighed 286 pounds. (Photos courtesy of Seanta Johnson)
Seanta Johnson started eating a keto diet, and nine months later his blood-sugar measurements fell out of the diabetic range. In the photo on the left, taken in September 2019, he weighed 421 pounds. In the photo on the right, taken in February, he weighed 286 pounds. (Photos courtesy of Seanta Johnson)

By Michelle Brooks, For the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is looking for readers’ success stories

Since 2004, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Success Stories column has featured people in and around metro Atlanta who have made lifestyle changes in their health habits. We’re looking for readers to share their success stories — we could all use more inspiration this new year.

Here are a few of those stories from the past year:

Nine months after Seanta Johnson, 41, of Marietta started trying keto, his A1C, a blood sugar measurement for diabetes, was down to 5.2, putting him out of the diabetic range. “It’s definitely a lifestyle change,” Johnson said. He shares his passion for keto on YouTube at Cooking With Thatown2.

After she lost weight, Amber Beck became a health and wellness coach, and she started an online coaching business, Queendom Health and Wellness, right before the COVID-19 shutdown took effect. In the photo on the left, taken in May 2018, she weighed 186 pounds. In the photo on the right, taken in June, she weighed 143 pounds. (Photos contributed by Amber Beck ).

After she lost weight, Amber Beck became a health and wellness coach, and she started an online coaching business, Queendom Health and Wellness, right before the COVID-19 shutdown took effect. In the photo on the left, taken in May 2018, she weighed 186 pounds. In the photo on the right, taken in June, she weighed 143 pounds. (Photos contributed by Amber Beck ).

Amber Beck, 31, of Smyrna became certified as a health and wellness coach after losing weight so she could help others. Right before the COVID-19 shutdown, she started an online coaching business: Queendom Health and Wellness (www.queendomhealthandwellness.com). “We do coaching and have a virtual fitness studio,” Beck said.

Michael Hearn became a runner, and he now walks 5 miles a day. In the photo on the left, taken in April 2019, he weighed 440 pounds (Photo contributed by Michael Hearn). In the photo on the right, taken in May, he weighed 235 pounds. (Photo by Tim Nettleton from TrueSpeedPhoto.com)

Michael Hearn became a runner, and he now walks 5 miles a day. In the photo on the left, taken in April 2019, he weighed 440 pounds (Photo contributed by Michael Hearn). In the photo on the right, taken in May, he weighed 235 pounds. (Photo by Tim Nettleton from TrueSpeedPhoto.com)

Michael Hearn, 57, of Sandy Springs started running. “My obesity made regular exercise almost impossible,” he said. Inspired by a documentary on ultramarathons, he now walks 5 miles daily.

Karen Uyttenhove make changes in her lifestyle in response to medical issues. The photo on the left was taken in 2017. The photo on the right was taken in 2020. (Photos contributed by Karen Uyttenhove)

Karen Uyttenhove make changes in her lifestyle in response to medical issues. The photo on the left was taken in 2017. The photo on the right was taken in 2020. (Photos contributed by Karen Uyttenhove)

Karen Uyttenhove, 64, of Canton changed her health habits after being diagnosed with multiple medical issues. She found a way to work out at home and improved her health. “Never give up on yourself. It’s OK if you mess up, just start again and again until you get it right,” Uyttenhove said.

If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.

