Are you our next Success Story?

Since 2004, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Success Stories column has featured people in and around metro Atlanta who have made lifestyle changes in their health habits. We’re looking for readers to share their success stories — we could all use more inspiration this new year.
Here are a few of those stories from the past year:
Nine months after Seanta Johnson, 41, of Marietta started trying keto, his A1C, a blood sugar measurement for diabetes, was down to 5.2, putting him out of the diabetic range. “It’s definitely a lifestyle change,” Johnson said. He shares his passion for keto on YouTube at Cooking With Thatown2.
Amber Beck, 31, of Smyrna became certified as a health and wellness coach after losing weight so she could help others. Right before the COVID-19 shutdown, she started an online coaching business: Queendom Health and Wellness (www.queendomhealthandwellness.com). “We do coaching and have a virtual fitness studio,” Beck said.
Michael Hearn, 57, of Sandy Springs started running. “My obesity made regular exercise almost impossible,” he said. Inspired by a documentary on ultramarathons, he now walks 5 miles daily.
Karen Uyttenhove, 64, of Canton changed her health habits after being diagnosed with multiple medical issues. She found a way to work out at home and improved her health. “Never give up on yourself. It’s OK if you mess up, just start again and again until you get it right,” Uyttenhove said.
If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at: ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.
