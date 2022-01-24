Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield names new chief in Georgia

For months, the two sides have been unable to reach a deal on reimbursement rates.

Their contract was scheduled to end Jan. 1, but Northside was granted an injunction by Fulton County Superior Court. Under the terms of that court order, patients using Northside’s medical services will remain in the Anthem network until Jan. 31.

Anthem later filed a motion requesting an end to that court order.

The most recent step in the legal battle involves a motion from Cherokee County, filed last week, to intervene in the matter as an added plaintiff backing Northside’s position. Cherokee, in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, noted that Northside operates the only hospital in the county.

“When Cherokee County contracted with Anthem to serve as the administrator of Cherokee County’s employee health plan, it never imagined that Anthem would one day exclude the only acute care hospital and countless other indispensable (and irreplaceable) health care providers in the county from its network,’’ the motion says.

The five-hospital Northside system has pointed out that the legal battle comes during the fifth surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

In its court filings to delay the end of the contract, Northside cited a new Georgia law that went into effect in July. House Bill 454 includes a provision saying that during a public health emergency, an insurer is prohibited from ending such a contract with a medical provider.

In a statement announcing the new Georgia president, Anthem executive Brian Shipp said Bunch “brings a wealth of experience to this role and a commitment to fulfilling our mission of improving the lives and communities we serve.

“In addition to in-depth knowledge of the health care industry, Robert is a proven leader who spent many years in the Georgia market, which will benefit our members, employer customers and provider partners.”

Bunch said in a statement that he is “honored to be asked to lead Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in my home state of Georgia.”

“We have a talented, dedicated team in Georgia focused on innovation and collaboration in order to bring greater affordability and better health outcomes for the people we serve,’’ he said.

Andy Miller is editor of Georgia Health News.