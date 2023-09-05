BreakingNews
Two Morehouse College students die in car crash

5 reasons you should add more pumpkin to your diet

Health
By
1 hour ago
X

Yes, pumpkin spice everything has returned for the season. But the orange fruit/berry/gourd is more than just half of a trendy flavor that invades all things edible during autumn. It’s also a superfood.

Here are five reasons you should incorporate more pumpkin into your diet not just when it’s in season, but all year long.

ExplorePumpkin beyond pie: 4 recipes for using the squash of the season

Your eyes

Carrots aren’t the only orange food that can help your eyesight. Pumpkins are full of vitamins and minerals.

One of those is beta carotene, which our bodies turn in to vitamin A. Vitamin A helps us see better in low light and helps keep our retinas and corneas healthy.

Pumpkin also is high in vitamin C, which can help reduce our risk of developing macular degeneration and cataracts.

Your heart

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one cup of pumpkin contains 116 grams of fiber, which is good for your heart.

High fiber foods can lower your bad cholesterol, the Mayo Clinic states, as well as reduce blood pressure and inflammation — all of which are good for maintaining heart health.

Your weight

All that fiber, coupled with very few calories (about 30 per cup), can also help you maintain a healthy weight.

“Pumpkins are high in fiber but low in calories, which means they can help you feel full without increasing your overall food intake,” said Joshua George, R.D., Clinical Nutrition and Patient Services manager at Inspira Health. “Because they’re such a good source of fiber, pumpkins can also help curb your appetite.”

Your cancer risk

“Pumpkins are packed with nutrients and antioxidants, making them a cancer-fighting food,” George said in an Inspira Health article. “Because they’re rich in vitamin A, pumpkins also lower your risk for certain types of cancer, including prostate and lung cancer.”

Pumpkins also contain carotenoids, which might lower your risk of developing throat, pancreatic, stomach and breast cancer.

Your immunity

In addition to vitamin A and beta carotene, pumpkin contains vitamin C, vitamin E, iron and folate.

These can strengthen your immune system to help ward off diseases. Not only that, these vitamins and minerals can help your body heal quicker when you get a cut or other wound.

Whether you eat your pumpkin fruit roasted or in a soup, or just like to munch on its seeds, there are many benefits to consuming the real deal and not just a pumpkin-flavored treat.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING
More than 60 training center activists named in RICO Indictment1h ago

Credit: Contributed

BREAKING
Two Morehouse College students die in car accident
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATED
5 teens dead in I-85 crash; 3 were Lakeside students
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

AJC IN-DEPTH
Maternity homes still fill a need in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

AJC IN-DEPTH
Maternity homes still fill a need in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Dreamstime

TRENDING NOW
Diarrhea ‘through the airplane’ prompts Delta flight to turn back
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

HEALTH & WELLNESS
Aspirin lowers risk after a heart attack or stroke. Most don’t use it.
Georgia one of best states for teen drivers, analysis finds
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Does aspartame pose a health risk? Here’s what the science says.
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top