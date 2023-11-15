3 self-care tips to make living with Crohn’s disease manageable

More than half a million people in the U.S. live with Crohn’s disease.

Crohn’s disease causes an inflammation of the lining in the digestive tract, which can spread to nearby tissue. According to the Mayo Clinic, common symptoms of Crohn’s disease include fatigue, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding and diarrhea.

While living with the disease can be both stressful and painful, there are a few ways you can manage it to help reduce symptoms and lower the frequency of symptoms.

Here are three self-care tips to make living with Crohn’s disease a bit more manageable:

Drink plenty of water

While some dealing with Crohn’s disease experience episodes of diarrhea — sometimes leading them to cut back on fluids — dehydration can actually worsen and increase unwanted bowel movements. By drinking the recommended amount of water a day, you can ease joint pain, decrease inflammation and get rid of toxic waste.

Avoid your triggers

Triggers can vary from person to person, and during this time of the year, there are certainly plenty of occasions where you’ll encounter a trigger food. Common triggers of Crohn’s symptoms include:

  • Dairy products
  • Spicy foods
  • Greasy foods
  • Corn-based foods
  • Sugar or chocolate
  • Processed foods
  • Gluten
  • Foods high in fiber (e.g., popcorn, vegetable skins, nuts)
  • Carbonated drinks

“Eating ‘right’ for Crohn’s is certainly not a one-size-fits-all situation. The best diet is customized to meet the needs of the individual patient, considering the extent of active inflammation, symptoms, individualized food triggers and intolerances,” explained Ryan Warren, MS, RDN, CDN, a registered dietitian at Jill Roberts Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

Self-awareness

‘Tis the season for joy and stress — the two go hand-in-hand during the holidays. Watching what you eat staying on top of your medications is a must. But it’s also important to pay attention to your stress levels.

Stress is a major trigger that can worsen Crohn’s Disease symptoms, so, it’s essential to prioritize sleep and get active during stressful times. If you find yourself in a stressful situation, try:

  • reading a book
  • separating yourself from the issue or person
  • going for a walk
  • drawing, painting or coloring
  • meditating

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

