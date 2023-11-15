3 self-care tips to make living with Crohn’s disease manageable

Here are three self-care tips to make living with Crohn’s disease a bit more manageable:

Drink plenty of water

While some dealing with Crohn’s disease experience episodes of diarrhea — sometimes leading them to cut back on fluids — dehydration can actually worsen and increase unwanted bowel movements. By drinking the recommended amount of water a day, you can ease joint pain, decrease inflammation and get rid of toxic waste.

Explore Why you should never wash your turkey

Avoid your triggers

Triggers can vary from person to person, and during this time of the year, there are certainly plenty of occasions where you’ll encounter a trigger food. Common triggers of Crohn’s symptoms include:

Dairy products

Spicy foods

Greasy foods

Corn-based foods

Sugar or chocolate

Processed foods

Gluten

Foods high in fiber (e.g., popcorn, vegetable skins, nuts)

Carbonated drinks

“Eating ‘right’ for Crohn’s is certainly not a one-size-fits-all situation. The best diet is customized to meet the needs of the individual patient, considering the extent of active inflammation, symptoms, individualized food triggers and intolerances,” explained Ryan Warren, MS, RDN, CDN, a registered dietitian at Jill Roberts Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

For more on how to change your diet, click here.

Self-awareness

‘Tis the season for joy and stress — the two go hand-in-hand during the holidays. Watching what you eat staying on top of your medications is a must. But it’s also important to pay attention to your stress levels.

Stress is a major trigger that can worsen Crohn’s Disease symptoms, so, it’s essential to prioritize sleep and get active during stressful times. If you find yourself in a stressful situation, try: