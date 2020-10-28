Expert panel: Colorectal cancer screenings should start earlier

“Unfortunately, not enough people in the U.S. receive this effective preventive service that has been proven to save lives,” task force chair Dr. Alex Krist said in a statement, “We hope that this recommendation to screen people ages 45 to 75 for colorectal cancer will encourage more screening and reduce people’s risk of dying from this disease.”

The task force noted that since colorectal cancer disproportionately affects Black adults and it’s more likely to be fatal to the Black community, it recommends doctors begin offering screening to Black patients at 45.

“New science about colorectal cancer in younger people has enabled us to expand our recommendation to screen all adults starting at age 45, especially Black adults who are more likely to die from this disease,” task force member Dr. Michael Barry said. “Screening earlier will help prevent more people from dying from colorectal cancer.”

Updated guidelines from the task force come two years after the ACS recommended that people with an average risk of colorectal cancer begin screening at 45.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is composed of experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine. It works to improve the health of all Americans by making recommendations based on evidence concerning clinical preventive services. They include preventive medications, screenings and counseling services.