Coronavirus claims beloved metro Santa on Christmas Eve

Larry Kenneth Jones, 76, of Dawsonville retired from Chevron Oil after 25 years. He then began working at the Forsyth County Board of Education and also served his community by being the local Santa for 33 years, according to his online obituary.

Larry, only known to us as Santa, brought Christmas joy and excitement to hundreds of special needs children at Cumming Civitan-sponsored parties for Forsyth County Elementary School special needs students. - Online obituary

Jones was born in 1944 and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawsonville.