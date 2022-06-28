Wimbledon competitors complain about the tournament’s all-white dress code

The dress code has been a part of the tournament since the Victorian era, when it was implemented so the players sweat could not be seen during the tournament. Today, it has evolved to be an iconic part of the tournament.

Wimbledon also only allows two bathroom breaks per tournament for competitors, which can be an added roadblock in making female competitors comfortable if their period coincides with the two-week tournament.

“I’ll probably go on the pill just to skip my period for Wimbledon. That’s the thought process and conversations that girls have about it,” said British tennis player Heather Watson.

This is not the first time in history that athletes have complained about Wimbledon’s dress code. Players such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi have all complained about the dress code. Agassi actually boycotted the tournament from 1988 to 1990 due to the restrictive dress code clashing with his personal style.

Wimbledon has not made any responses to these recent complaints about the dress code.