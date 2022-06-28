Wimbledon competitors complain about the tournament’s all-white dress code

The annual Wimbledon Championship started this week, with the best and brightest of tennis coming to London to showcase their skills and see who can win it all.
One of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the sport, Wimbledon is known for its grass courts and an all-white dress code for competitors. The dress code has produced many exciting looks over the years, but recently some athletes have spoken out against the strict dress code.
Some of the tournament’s competitors, specifically female tennis players, have come out to say that the all-white dress code can be a hindrance to them, specifically in regards to menstruation.
“I cannot imagine going into the biggest day of my life, with my period, and being forced to wear white,” said broadcaster Catherine Whitaker.
Former Puerto Rican tennis player Monica Puig agreed with Whitaker’s comment adding, “Definitely something that affects female athletes! Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks.”
The dress code has been a part of the tournament since the Victorian era, when it was implemented so the players sweat could not be seen during the tournament. Today, it has evolved to be an iconic part of the tournament.
Wimbledon also only allows two bathroom breaks per tournament for competitors, which can be an added roadblock in making female competitors comfortable if their period coincides with the two-week tournament.
“I’ll probably go on the pill just to skip my period for Wimbledon. That’s the thought process and conversations that girls have about it,” said British tennis player Heather Watson.
This is not the first time in history that athletes have complained about Wimbledon’s dress code. Players such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi have all complained about the dress code. Agassi actually boycotted the tournament from 1988 to 1990 due to the restrictive dress code clashing with his personal style.
Wimbledon has not made any responses to these recent complaints about the dress code.
About the Author