Wendy Williams planning to launch podcast in wake of her TV show ending

After her iconic show was unceremoniously canceled this month, Wendy Williams is planning to re-enter the spotlight, through her very own podcast, according to TMZ.
This is a return to her humble beginnings as a “shock jockette” radio host, which garnered her tons of attention — and controversy — even before social media.
According to Williams’ manager, Will Selby, she has no plans or desires to return to television at this time.
Selby will be executive producing her podcast, and is in talks with stars like Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe about appearing as guests. Selby also claims Williams has spoken with the Kardashians, and even a member of the Trump family.
In an interview with TMZ Live, Williams said her current health conditions have led her to the podcast route. She is suffering from lymphedema, which makes it so she can only feel “five percent of her feet,” and has to use a wheelchair to move most of the time.
She also spoke about the possible financial gains her podcast will bring, saying, “When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show.”
However, Williams has not given up on TV completely, saying she could be interested in appearing in shows like “The View” or “Real Housewives.”
