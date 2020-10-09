Travis Scott offers to cover tuition for Morehouse freshman

The Morehouse freshman went on to say that he is a first generation HBCU student and plans to major in business administration. He emphasized that his family was doing all they could to get him through college. The rapper quickly responded saying that his mom always wanted him to attend Morehouse and offered to cover Branch’s tuition.

My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Scott also offered to pay the tuition of a first-year Howard University student but has yet to choose the remaining recipients. The rapper has made several charitable donations in the past. Last May, he offered to donate any profit from sales of his merchandise at a recent music festival to nonprofit Planned Parenthood, according to previous reporting from the AJC.