ajc logo
X

Stephen Colbert explains his staff’s Capitol Building arrest

Combined ShapeCaption
Things You Didn't Know: Stephen Colbert

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
He used his late show monologue to clear up the circumstances around his team’s supposed ‘insurrection’

After members of his staff were detained in Washington, D.C., last week, Stephen Colbert took to his show to explain the circumstances of their arrest.

Members of his staff and crew, including popular puppet Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, were arrested while making a segment on the January 6 Hearings on Capitol Hill.

He defended the actions of his staff and crew, saying “They went through security clearance, shot all day Wednesday, all day Thursday, invited into the offices of the congress people they were interviewing.”

Colbert said his team and Triumph were arrested after conducting interviews while standing around in a hallway of the Capitol Building.

However, he was quick to defend the actions of Capitol Police, understanding their concerns and applauding their diligence.

ExplorePhotos: Stephen Colbert through the years

“The Capitol police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason,” he went on to say, in reference to the insurrection his staff was reporting on.

Although his team was detained and processed, Colbert said the entire interaction between Capitol Police and his staff was calm and professional.

He defended his staff against members of the media, most notably Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who claimed they had committed an “insurrection.”

“I’m shocked I have to explain the difference, but an insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Colbert said.

Colbert made sure to get a jab in at former President Donald Trump before finishing his monologue, saying, “As the hearings prove more clearly every day, the blame for that actual insurrection all lies with Putin’s puppet.”

ExploreBen Stiller calls Zelensky his hero during Kyiv meeting

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
Shooting investigation shuts down Buckhead street1h ago
A ‘Stacey Sweep’: Abrams’ runoff gamble pays off in Georgia
2h ago
Rebuked again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust
11h ago
Former State Farm campus in Johns Creek could see Avalon-style redo
12h ago
Former State Farm campus in Johns Creek could see Avalon-style redo
12h ago
Vogtle co-owner moves to freeze costs, shift more to Georgia Power
The Latest
Ben Stiller calls Zelensky his hero during Kyiv meeting
20h ago
Mo’Nique apologizes to fellow comedian D.L. Hughley’s family
20h ago
Jennifer Hudson lands a talk show
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top