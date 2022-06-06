Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

ajc logo
Mariah Carey Teases , ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Video.Carey took to Twitter after the Halloween weekend to tease the impending holiday season with a humorous video.First, the iconic singer is seen near a bunch of pumpkins that say "It's not time," while holding a baseball bat.Then, as the clock strikes midnight, .Carey smashes the pumpkins, and her holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," starts playing.A quick shot of a present with "11/5" on it also appears, .which suggests fans can expect something new from her on that date.At the end of the video, text comes on screen that reads.It's time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie... cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!, Mariah Carey, via Twitter.Carey's holiday single has been a hit since it was released in 1994

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

If Mariah Carey had to chose one song to perform for the rest of her life and still make bank, that song would probably be “All I Want For Christmas is You”. The holiday hit is in constant rotation every year, letting us know the holidays have arrived. Unfortunately for Carey, the chart topper is now the subject of a copyright lawsuit.

A hit since its release in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas” has been certified Diamond by RIAA and, according to Second Hand Songs, has been covered more than 177 times. All of which begs the question: Who is suing Carey and why now?

Vince Vance and the Vailiants dropped their song, also called “All I Want for Christmas”, in 1989, but it didn’t become a hit until 1993. A year later, in 1994, Carey and Walter Afanasieff co-wrote their song.

While the songs have major differences in melody and lyrics, according to the lawsuit, Vance claims that he owns the copyright on the title, “All I Want For Christmas is You”. The suits also claims that neither Carey, her co-writer nor Sony asked for permission to use, reproduce or distribute Vances’ song.

The star’s legal team has yet to weigh in on the battle over the title.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

