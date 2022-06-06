Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

A hit since its release in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas” has been certified Diamond by RIAA and, according to Second Hand Songs, has been covered more than 177 times. All of which begs the question: Who is suing Carey and why now?

Vince Vance and the Vailiants dropped their song, also called “All I Want for Christmas”, in 1989, but it didn’t become a hit until 1993. A year later, in 1994, Carey and Walter Afanasieff co-wrote their song.