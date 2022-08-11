ajc logo
Lori Harvey talks about dating on her own terms

Random facts about Lori Harvey .In 2015, Lori was a competitive horseback rider on traack to join the Olympic team - but she broke her back and tore her MCL.She started her modeling career at 3 years-old.She was also previously engaged to Dutch athlete Memphis Depay.She dated father and son, Justin and Sean Combs. .She's a major model, but she's only 5'3"

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Harvey finally speaks after her public split from actor Michael B. Jordan

Newly signed to IMG Models and WME, Lori Harvey has broken her silence after a very public split from actor Michael B. Jordan.

“What I wanted at 21, I don’t want at 25,” she said on the “Luv2SeeIt” YouTube series, hosted by Teyana Taylor “I don’t even know her anymore.”

Filmed on a giant yellow bus, Harvey dug deep with songstress Taylor about what it means to date on your own terms and what it looks like for Harvey now and moving forward.

“I almost got married very young,” Harvey revealed. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”

Harvey has been linked to several very recognizable names in the music industry, including Justin Combs and his father, Sean P. Diddy Combs, Future, singer Trey Songz and actor Michael B. Jordan. With each relationship she’s learned important lessons.

“I’ve learned to be a better communicator. I didn’t realize I was a horrible communicator until then.” she admitted “I feel like if a situation’s no longer serving you, there’s nothing wrong with leaving that situation.”

Harvey stressed the importance on growing and not judging someone based on their past and argued that living your life in a way that makes you happy is very important and freeing. When asked about feeling powerful in a relationship, Harvey quickly answered:

“My values, standards and my requirements... There are some superficial requirements, and you can cut down on those, but don’t compromise on core values and beliefs.” she added.

Throughout the 21 minute conversation, Taylor and Harvey connected on how they both are like a cup of tea and you have to “sip with caution.” Harvey continued to open up about what’s she’s learned about herself and what she wants from a partner.

“I feel like we need to also be afraid of losing one another,” said Taylor as she goes into her feelings about relationships. Taylor is married to former NBA player and “Dancing with the Stars’ champion Iman Shumpert.

The full episode is available now on YouTube.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Braves' Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
