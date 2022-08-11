Lori Harvey talks about dating on her own terms

Harvey has been linked to several very recognizable names in the music industry, including Justin Combs and his father, Sean P. Diddy Combs, Future, singer Trey Songz and actor Michael B. Jordan. With each relationship she’s learned important lessons.

“I’ve learned to be a better communicator. I didn’t realize I was a horrible communicator until then.” she admitted “I feel like if a situation’s no longer serving you, there’s nothing wrong with leaving that situation.”

Harvey stressed the importance on growing and not judging someone based on their past and argued that living your life in a way that makes you happy is very important and freeing. When asked about feeling powerful in a relationship, Harvey quickly answered:

“My values, standards and my requirements... There are some superficial requirements, and you can cut down on those, but don’t compromise on core values and beliefs.” she added.

Throughout the 21 minute conversation, Taylor and Harvey connected on how they both are like a cup of tea and you have to “sip with caution.” Harvey continued to open up about what’s she’s learned about herself and what she wants from a partner.

“I feel like we need to also be afraid of losing one another,” said Taylor as she goes into her feelings about relationships. Taylor is married to former NBA player and “Dancing with the Stars’ champion Iman Shumpert.

The full episode is available now on YouTube.