Lil Nas X on BET Awards performance: ‘It was like jumping in a lake full of sharks and piranhas’

Fans Praise Lil Nas X's Unabashedly Queer 'Montero' Music Video .Lil Nas X dropped his new single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," accompanied by a music video early Friday.The video starts with the 21-year-old introducing viewers to the fantasy land of Montero (his real name).In life, we hide the part of ourselves we don't want the world to see. We lock them away. We tell them, 'No.' We banish them. But here, we don't, Lil Nas X, via 'Montero'.Lil Nas X proceeds to embody his sexuality across various mythological scenes.He even gives the devil a lap dance.Fans praised the music video on social media.Lil Nas X being unapologetically BLACK & GAY, giving queer kids someone to look up to AND pissing of homophobes in the process , Twitter user.I can truly say that Lil nas x put his whole soul into Montero/ CMBYN and it shows I’m low key speechless, Twitter user.Lil Nas X also took to Instagram to post a letter to "14 year old Montero," his younger self. .i wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be "that" type of gay person, .., Lil Nas X, via Instagram.... i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist, Lil Nas X, via Instagram