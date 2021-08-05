ajc logo
X

Lil Nas X on BET Awards performance: ‘It was like jumping in a lake full of sharks and piranhas’

Caption
Fans Praise Lil Nas X's Unabashedly Queer 'Montero' Music Video .Lil Nas X dropped his new single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," accompanied by a music video early Friday.The video starts with the 21-year-old introducing viewers to the fantasy land of Montero (his real name).In life, we hide the part of ourselves we don't want the world to see. We lock them away. We tell them, 'No.' We banish them. But here, we don't, Lil Nas X, via 'Montero'.Lil Nas X proceeds to embody his sexuality across various mythological scenes.He even gives the devil a lap dance.Fans praised the music video on social media.Lil Nas X being unapologetically BLACK & GAY, giving queer kids someone to look up to AND pissing of homophobes in the process , Twitter user.I can truly say that Lil nas x put his whole soul into Montero/ CMBYN and it shows I’m low key speechless, Twitter user.Lil Nas X also took to Instagram to post a letter to "14 year old Montero," his younger self. .i wrote a song with our name in it. it's about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be "that" type of gay person, .., Lil Nas X, via Instagram.... i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist, Lil Nas X, via Instagram

Celebrity Buzz
By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
28 minutes ago
Atlanta area artist had reservations about Egyptian-themed set

Even before he set the internet ablaze with his controversial BET Awards performance, Lil Nas X had reservations about the elaborate, Egyptian-themed set.

The Billboard chart history-making, two-time Grammy Award winner opened up about the nerves he felt when hitting the stage at the popular Black entertainment-themed awards show, where he kissed a male dancer on stage.

Explore‘I hope my haters are crying’: Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ debuts at No. 1 on Hot 100

“Going to this place with all these overly masculine rappers and you’re finna be in there throwing a little a— every now and then, touching on dudes and hugging them and kissing them … at some points I was like, ‘Should I even do this? I don’t feel like they’re going to love me like that,’” Lil Nas X told Out magazine for its September cover story.

“(People always say) go where you’re accepted and stuff like that, but you can’t always just go where you’re accepted,” he added about the network, which hasn’t traditionally been welcoming to the LTGTBQ+ community. “You’ve got to go and break down those walls and say, ‘This is my space now, too.’”

But the meteoric success the former TikTok sensation achieved over the past two years — since “Old Town Road” dominated radio and streaming platforms — is undeniable.

ExploreLil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ inspires nonverbal autistic boy to sing

The 22-year-old Lithia Springs native, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill and who revealed he is gay in June 2019, said the pressures of being himself and representing the LGTBQ+ community are mentally “really draining and straining.”

“The pressure of living your entire life knowing the identity of what a rapper is supposed to be, what rappers (are supposed to) do, and going out there in front of all these people, it’s terrifying,” Lil Nas X shared. “(The BET performance) was like jumping in a lake full of sharks and piranhas — and I’ve had to do that so many times within these last three years. Even coming out, that was terrifying.”

ExploreLil Nas X explains meaning behind his stage, real name

In Other News
1
What a Win! Ciara and Russell Wilson’s youngest child takes first steps
2
IRS files new tax lien against Jermaine Dupri
3
Smokey Robinson gratefully resumes touring after battling COVID-19
4
Country music legend Kenny Rogers to be buried in Oakland Cemetery
5
See the photo of Kanye West’s room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top