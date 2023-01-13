ajc logo
Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori

Celebrity Buzz
By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
11 minutes ago
Couple have not filed for marriage license, but West seen wearing wedding ring

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is (unofficially) married, according to a new report.

The 45-year-old Grammy winner secretly tied the knot with Bianca Censori, an architectural designer for his fashion brand, Yeezy, during an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, according to TMZ. The couple has been spotted getting cozy in public in recent weeks, and West just last month released “Censori Overload,” which seems to be a tribute to his new love.

ExploreKanye wants to open Yeezy store in Atlanta

“The Bible said I can’t have any more sex ‘til marriage,” West raps in the track.

While it does not appear the rapper filed for an official marriage certificate, he was photographed wearing a wedding band as he arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, earlier this week.

Neither of the newlyweds has confirmed the marriage on social media. It’s not clear how long they have been dating, though Censori has worked for Yeezy since 2020, according to her LinkedIn.

The nuptials come just two months after West finalized his divorce from reality television star Kim Kardashian after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares four children: North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3.

During a vulnerable interview on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. Kim tearfully admitted that co-parenting with Kanye has been a struggle after all the drama surrounding their breakup.

“Co-parenting is hard,” the Skims founder said. “It’s really (expletive) hard.”

Following their split, Kardashian was quickly linked to comedian Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months before they called it quits in August. West was notoriously jealous of the couple. He penned a diss track about the former “SNL” actor and sparked several scandals on social media.

About the Author

Jessica Schladebeck
