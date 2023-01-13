Kanye West reportedly marries Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori

The nuptials come just two months after West finalized his divorce from reality television star Kim Kardashian after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares four children: North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3.

During a vulnerable interview on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast. Kim tearfully admitted that co-parenting with Kanye has been a struggle after all the drama surrounding their breakup.

“Co-parenting is hard,” the Skims founder said. “It’s really (expletive) hard.”

Following their split, Kardashian was quickly linked to comedian Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months before they called it quits in August. West was notoriously jealous of the couple. He penned a diss track about the former “SNL” actor and sparked several scandals on social media.