Jennifer Hudson clinches EGOT status after winning her first Tony Award

Now, in about 16 years, Jennifer Hudson has reached a legendary status within Hollywood.

Hudson’s career first took off after her appearance on the third season of American Idol where her strong voice and presence wowed the judges. Although she was eliminated before reaching the finish line, she has been included within the canon of best Idol contestants performers ever since.

The 75th annual Tony Awards were hosted by Ariana Debose, a young star who won her first Academy Award this year for her work in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical “West Side Story.”

“A Strange Loop” led the night with 11 nominations, winning Best New Musical and Best Book of a Musical. It also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020. Many notable people served as producers alongside Hudson for the Broadway production, including Billy Porter, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul.

Earning an EGOT is just the newest peak in Hudson’s storied career.