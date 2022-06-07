Jeanie Mai and Jeezy introduce baby Monaco in a cute family video

One major move for Mai was overcoming her doubts about having children. Mai, who was previously married for 11 years, was vocal about not wanting to have kids. But after finding love again with rapper Jeezy, she started to sing a different tune.

Explore Chlöe Bailey shares her journey towards body positivity

Mai, 43, gave birth to her first child, Monaco, back in January. Considering how public she’d been about everything from dating and her wedding to her pregnancy and baby shower, fans were eager for an update on the baby.