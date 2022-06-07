Jeanie Mai and Jeezy introduce baby Monaco in a cute family video

BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man with rifle barricaded in home in Hall County, police say
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

As the hit show “The Real” — with hosts Jeannie Mai, singer Adrienne Houghton, comedian Loni Love and actress Garcelle Beauvais — comes to an end, the ladies are gearing up for the future.

One major move for Mai was overcoming her doubts about having children. Mai, who was previously married for 11 years, was vocal about not wanting to have kids. But after finding love again with rapper Jeezy, she started to sing a different tune.

Mai, 43, gave birth to her first child, Monaco, back in January. Considering how public she’d been about everything from dating and her wedding to her pregnancy and baby shower, fans were eager for an update on the baby.

This week, on her YouTube channel, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, Mai introduced baby Monaco to the world.

Why did it take the very public couple so long to introduce Monaco to the world? Mai admits that she’s “really scared, guarded, and protected” when it came to her baby girl.

On her YouTube channel, Mai lets fans in on her world as she navigates postpartum depression, learning to cope with her body, being married again and so much more.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

