Jeanie Mai and Jeezy introduce baby Monaco in a cute family video

As the hit show “The Real” — with hosts Jeannie Mai, singer Adrienne Houghton, comedian Loni Love and actress Garcelle Beauvais — comes to an end, the ladies are gearing up for the future.
One major move for Mai was overcoming her doubts about having children. Mai, who was previously married for 11 years, was vocal about not wanting to have kids. But after finding love again with rapper Jeezy, she started to sing a different tune.
Mai, 43, gave birth to her first child, Monaco, back in January. Considering how public she’d been about everything from dating and her wedding to her pregnancy and baby shower, fans were eager for an update on the baby.
This week, on her YouTube channel, Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai, Mai introduced baby Monaco to the world.
Why did it take the very public couple so long to introduce Monaco to the world? Mai admits that she’s “really scared, guarded, and protected” when it came to her baby girl.
On her YouTube channel, Mai lets fans in on her world as she navigates postpartum depression, learning to cope with her body, being married again and so much more.
