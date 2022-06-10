It’s official: ‘Martin: The Reunion’ is set to air June 16 on BET+

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”

Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett with guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tommy Davidson and more, the reunion promises answers to some of the most asked questions as fans relive favorite moments.

“Will there be a ‘Martin’ reboot?” asks Crockett. As Lawrence smiles the trailer ends. Fans can catch the reunion show June 16 on BET+.