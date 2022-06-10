It’s official: ‘Martin: The Reunion’ is set to air June 16 on BET+

Fair warning before watching the “Martin: The Reunion” trailer — you might want to grab some tissues.
“This one’s for you Tommy” the cast said before the trailer kicks off highlighting iconic moments and celebrity guest stars.
From 1992 to 1997, “Martin” was comedy gold as the cast captured the black experience while battling against other highly rated 90s classics like “Living Single”, “Seinfeld” and “Friends”. It’s been 30 years since Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II have sat on that green leather couch.
As the memories unfold, some can’t help but wonder if it’s bitter-sweet, as fellow cast member Thomas Mikal Ford passed away in 2016. While the cast dishes on working together, fans might finally find out what job Tommy had.
“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”
Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett with guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tommy Davidson and more, the reunion promises answers to some of the most asked questions as fans relive favorite moments.
“Will there be a ‘Martin’ reboot?” asks Crockett. As Lawrence smiles the trailer ends. Fans can catch the reunion show June 16 on BET+.
