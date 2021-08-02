IRS files new tax lien against Jermaine Dupri

Court documents were obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after a report from Radar. They show the federal government has filed a recent tax lien against the record producer whose given name is Jermaine Mauldin. According to the July 16 filing, Mauldin owes $62,477.62 for the 2019 tax year. A lien release has yet to be filed.

The recent filing comes after an April filing showed Mauldin owed $493,095 from 2013 to 2018. Radar reported that the debt has grown with interest and penalties since it hasn’t been paid. Amounts owed range from $52,880.22 in the 2013 tax year to $105,125.33 in 2018. The amount peaked at $108,230.96 in 2014.