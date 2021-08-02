ajc logo
IRS files new tax lien against Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri fast facts Despite his deep ties to Atlanta, where he was raised, Dupri was born in Asheville, North Carolina. He earned his first $1 million at 19. That came after Dupri discovered the hip hop duo, Kriss Kross, at Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall in the 1990s. Before he was 25, Dupri founded his record label, So So Def Recordings, in 1993. He's written and produced songs for the likes of Mariah Carey, Ludacris, Monica and Da Brat.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago
The Atlanta hitmaker owes the Internal Revenue Service some money, documents show

Jermaine Dupri owes $560,000 in back taxes.

Court documents were obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after a report from Radar. They show the federal government has filed a recent tax lien against the record producer whose given name is Jermaine Mauldin. According to the July 16 filing, Mauldin owes $62,477.62 for the 2019 tax year. A lien release has yet to be filed.

The recent filing comes after an April filing showed Mauldin owed $493,095 from 2013 to 2018. Radar reported that the debt has grown with interest and penalties since it hasn’t been paid. Amounts owed range from $52,880.22 in the 2013 tax year to $105,125.33 in 2018. The amount peaked at $108,230.96 in 2014.

If Mauldin doesn’t pay or arrange to settle his debt, the IRS can seize and sell his property.

The So So Def CEO has yet to remark publicly on the liens. He has, however, tweeted a defense of Kanye West. The Chicago native produced a song for Jermaine Dupri’s 1998 solo debut album.

West hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, “Donda,” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month. Since then, fans have been eager for its release. However, it won’t come out until Aug. 6. That has irritated some of West’s fans.

“I’m not sure many understand what Ye did,” Jermaine Dupri tweeted. He added that musicians “play the music and gage what you got by the reactions, then prioritize by best reaction and fix where the response was weak.”

West is hosting a second listening party Thursday.

