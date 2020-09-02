Bringing industrial touches to your home

When starting your industrial design journey, think about the materials that are present in your space. The design website Decor Aid notes that you should “avoid using plush fabrics paired with industrial style furniture. Instead, opt for utilitarian and hardworking materials and source furnishings that you can give a second life.”

“Scour local antique shops for furniture made from wood, aluminum, iron, steel, tin, stone, and copper as these are go-to materials for enviable industrial style homes. And be sure to take advantage of distressed metal elements and wooden floors, stone countertops, and bare steel beams,” the site recommends.

The site also notes that industrial design done right can also be an environmentally conscious move, since it tends to rely on up-cycled materials and vintage finds.

When adding touches to your home, things like concrete floors, minimizing extra knickknacks and focusing on lighting can all help give your space that feel of an urban loft.

“The key to acing an industrial look is in making it feel like you’re inside a glamorous factory setting,” Decor Aid notes. “Using accessories is the best way to do this. Decorate with salvaged factory parts and machinery along with vintage photographs and distressed leather finds.”