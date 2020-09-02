Bringing industrial touches to your home

When it comes to industrial design, there’s a common misconception that it can only be accomplished in turn-of-the-century factory buildings that are now home to urban lofts. But while there are a variety of former factories in Atlanta that have been converted into apartments and condos, you don’t have to live in one to bring some of the same vibe to your home.
If you’re looking to bring some industrial design touches to your home, we are here to help. We have dug through the Private Quarters archives to find some of the best industrial-style homes we have featured in the past, which may help spark some inspiration in your neck of the woods.
But before you dive in, let’s start with the basics about what industrial design entails.
“The look is based on combining the best aspects of old-world charm with modern sleekness. In essence, it’s a perfect compromise. However, there’s one big misconception keeping this style from becoming a household staple,” a post on the website MyMove about industrial design.
“When picturing these designs, we typically think of lofts with big open windows and lots of exposed brick. Those who live in less urban environments may feel they don’t have the right surroundings, that their living spaces are too traditional to really pull off this look,” according to MyMove. “We’re here to tell you that couldn’t be further from the truth. Let us prove to you that every room can benefit from a dose of industrial style.”
When starting your industrial design journey, think about the materials that are present in your space. The design website Decor Aid notes that you should “avoid using plush fabrics paired with industrial style furniture. Instead, opt for utilitarian and hardworking materials and source furnishings that you can give a second life.”
“Scour local antique shops for furniture made from wood, aluminum, iron, steel, tin, stone, and copper as these are go-to materials for enviable industrial style homes. And be sure to take advantage of distressed metal elements and wooden floors, stone countertops, and bare steel beams,” the site recommends.
The site also notes that industrial design done right can also be an environmentally conscious move, since it tends to rely on up-cycled materials and vintage finds.
When adding touches to your home, things like concrete floors, minimizing extra knickknacks and focusing on lighting can all help give your space that feel of an urban loft.
“The key to acing an industrial look is in making it feel like you’re inside a glamorous factory setting,” Decor Aid notes. “Using accessories is the best way to do this. Decorate with salvaged factory parts and machinery along with vintage photographs and distressed leather finds.”